Madden 22 Face Of The Franchise Mode Gets New Progression System, Player Classes

If you play Madden each year for the single-player experience, then it sounds like you're in luck for Madden 22. EA is delivering a major overhaul for Face of the Franchise, complete with a few features that sound like they were inspired by a certain baseball series.

As explained by senior design director Ryan Santos in the latest All Access Trailer video, this year's mode will begin with a prologue called Road to the Draft, which sees you as a college player who has just competed in the College Football Playoff and is gearing up for a short at the NFL. You'll work out for a team prior to being selected, and choices you make--both on and off the field--can affect where you're selected.

There's also a new class progression system available within the game's customization hub. You can give your avatar special abilities to fit your unique playstyle, and there are also archetypes similar to the ones in MLB The Show, which are based on existing players. "The General," for example is based on Tom Brady and gives you tools for running an effective offense and making passes within the pocket. Patrick Mahomes' "The Magician," meanwhile, lets you detect defenses and make effective decisions both in and out of the pocket.

Alongside the major offensive positions many select in the mode--quarterback, wide receiver, and halfback--you can also play as a linebacker in this mode and there are unique archetypes there, too. You can choose from the "Hawk," who excels in the middle of the field to maintain control, or the "Infiltrator," which wasn't detailed in the trailer but will presumably focus on making tackles for a loss.

With a unified progression system, you'll have additional ways to level up and improve your player, and more details should be shared prior to Madden 22 launching on August 20. The game is available via the MVP Edition on August 17, and it will release on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Stadia and PC. It will also include unique features for all NFL stadiums when momentum shifts during a game.