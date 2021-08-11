Madden 22 EA Play Trial: How To Download The 10-Hour Demo On PlayStation And Xbox

EA's Madden NFL 22 releases on August 20, but you can actually start playing the American professional football game as soon as August 12.

The Madden NFL EA Play trial begins Thursday, August 12, for subscribers--and only on console, apparently. That's more than a week before the game officially launches. This is the full version of the game, but the one "catch" is that it's only a 10-hour trial. As such, you'll want to remember to close the game completely when you're finished in a particular sitting so you get the most out of it.

To grab the 10-hour trial, you can simply search for Madden NFL 22 on your platform and, provided you're an EA Play subscriber, it should show up as available to download when it goes live.

Get on the field first and prepare for the next generation on the gridiron in #Madden22, available with early access for EA Play members on August 12.

Start your season early by joining EA Play and get ready to lead your team to victory.🏈

According to RealSport101, the Madden NFL 22 EA Play trial will not be available on PC. PC players aren't being left out altogether from early play, however, as the game's Dynasty and MVP editions unlock three days early, beginning August 17.

And this is the full version of Madden NFL 22 without any time restrictions. These versions are also available on Xbox and PlayStation, with the same early access bonus.

In terms of the exact time that Madden NFL 22's EA Play trial will be available, we don't know yet, but keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest. We'll update this post when it's live.

Madden NFL 22 features Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady on the cover, together. One of the game's new systems is a home field advantage feature that aims to replicate how difficult it can be for away teams to win on the road. For more, check out the top Madden NFL 22 player ratings.