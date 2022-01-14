Madden 22 Adds SpongeBob, TMNT, And Rugrats Content Alongside Big Patch

The NFL Playoffs begin this Saturday, and to mark the occasion, Madden NFL 22 is getting a big update that adds new content, including SpongeBob and TMNT gear.

The NFL and Nickelodeon are partnering for Sunday's Wild Card game between the 49ers and Cowboys with a special broadcast on Nick, and this partnership extends to Madden 22.

EA Sports is bringing back the content from last year's SpongeBob takeover in Madden's The Yard mode and adding new gear based on other Nick shows like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Rugrats. The new event is called Nickelodeon Slime Time, and features a Nickelodeon-inspired field adored with things like SpongeBob's pineapple house and the Krusty Krab.

Outside of the Nickelodeon partnership, Madden 22 now has three "flavor-related" events happening in the game related to the sports drink company Gatorade. The "Road to the Dunk" event inside The Yard includes a new Gatorade-themed field and Gatorade gear to unlock, inspired by the flavors Fruit Punch, Orange, and Lemon-Lime. Road to the Dunk is available through February 15.

Additionally, the Campus Legends event returns to Madden's Superstar KO mode, now featuring two additional high-profile teams: the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Ohio State Buckeyes. These teams are playable in 1v1, 2v2, or 3v3 matches, with rosters featuring famous former players such as Joe Namath, Justin Fields, and the brothers Nick and Joey Bosa. The other college teams available in Superstar KO include LSU, USC, Clemson, University of Florida, University of Texas, and Michigan State.

Outside of the new content, Madden 22 has been updated with improvements to tuning for Run Commit and RPO Peek plays, while issues with Franchise mode have been addressed. Check out the full patch notes below, as shared by EA Sports.

Super Bowl LVI takes place Sunday, February 13. Historically, EA announces a new version of Madden in time for the Super Bowl, and other promotions, so keep checking back with GameSpot for more. In other news, the franchise's namesake, John Madden, recently passed away.

Madden NFL 22 January 14 Patch Notes

Madden NFL 22 (Xbox Series X|S & PS5)

Key Highlights:

Gameplay tuning around Run Commit and RPO Peek Plays

Various Franchise issues addressed

Gameplay Updates:

Addressed an issue when using Run Commit with 3 or fewer rushers on defense

Updated functionality of RPO Peek plays so the ball will be handed off automatically when the QB does not throw the ball within the provided window. DEV NOTE: RPO Peek plays will now function like every other type of RPO play call, where the ball will be automatically handed off if the ball isn't thrown. Players will be unable to scramble with the QB now unless they call RPO Read plays.

Fixed a ‘Spike’ Touchdown Celebration animation where the ball would be in the wrong hand and the scoring player would do the spike with an empty hand.

Addressed an issue with the Film Study Ability where the opponent’s play art was not being displayed in online games after meeting the requirements

Franchise Updates:

Fixed an issue where scenarios were incorrectly awards a development trait upgrade even though they failed reaching the goal when swimming

Fixed an issue where some scenarios were not tracking properly due to a bug with the stat type

Fixed an issue where users would rarely hit a soft lock in the Training Recap screen

Fixed an issue where users would occasionally soft-lock when exiting Franchise before the draft

Fixed an issue where users would soft lock after exiting a game

Madden ID Updates:

Minor Stability Updates

Madden NFL 22 (Xbox One, PS4, PC, Stadia)

Key Highlights:

Gameplay tuning with RPO Peek plays

Various Franchise issues addressed

Gameplay Updates:

Updated functionality of RPO Peek plays so the ball will be handed off automatically when the QB does not throw the ball within the provided window

Addressed an issue with the Film Study Ability where the opponent’s play art was not being displayed in online games after meeting the requirements

Franchise Updates:

Fixed an issue where scenarios were incorrectly awards a development trait upgrade even though they failed reaching the goal when swimming

Fixed an issue where some scenarios were not tracking properly due to a bug with the stat type

Fixed an issue where users would rarely hit a soft lock in the Training Recap screen

Fixed an issue where users would occasionally soft-lock when exiting Franchise before the draft

Fixed an issue where users would soft lock after exiting a game

In December, we reiterated our commitment to continuing to improve Franchise as a part of our ongoing Madden NFL 22 live service and beyond. This includes two upcoming Franchise updates that we'll deliver in Madden NFL 22. We will have more detail on those updates in an upcoming Gridiron Notes, thank you!

Madden ID Updates: