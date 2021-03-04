Madden 21 Patch Notes: Franchise Updates And Bug Fixes Are Here

The new Madden NFL 21 patch that introduces a series of Franchise mode updates and more is now available on platforms. The big takeaways include the Franchise mode updates, along with fixes for QB freezing, missing Pro Bowl active abilities, and problems with MUT's UI.

There are separate patches for the PS5/Xbox Series X|S editions of the game, as well as the PS4/Xbox One and PC and Stadia versions.

On next-gen consoles, quarterbacks should no longer freeze during certain play-action plays, while the issue that could cause QBs to repeat an animation is now fixed. There was also a problem when the receiver would run back toward the line of scrimmage during a zig route, but this issue is now fixed with the update.

For Franchise mode, players can look forward to improvements to trade logic and player value, along with a new feature called "League History" that tracks the progress of your Franchise. Notably, this will be the final update for Franchise mode in Madden 21. EA Sports has acknowledged that the game's Franchise mode did not live up to expectations for everyone, and the studio is promising that Madden 22's Franchise mode will be better.

For the PS4/Xbox One/PC/Stadia version of Madden 21, the March 4 patch also fixes QB freezing issues, while it also fixes rusher logic in some punt situations. More specifically, it has been too easy to have punts blocked by AI rushers inside the 5-yard line, so this has been changed. Additionally, the update fixes a problem with the hit stick not working properly.

You can see the full Madden NFL 21 March 4 patch notes below, as posted by EA on its website.

In other news, Madden NFL 21 is now available with Game Pass Ultimate, so subscribers can try out the new Madden game at no extra charge.

Madden NFL 21 (Xbox Series X|S & PS5)

Gameplay Updates:

Fixed an issue causing the QB to freeze after flipping Gun Split Close Play Action plays while also hot routing the HB.

Fixed an issue causing some QB’s to repeat their pre-play walk-to-line, getting set in the formation animation twice.

Fixed an issue preventing some abilities from being equipped for players on the Pro Bowl roster.

Fixed an incorrect route shown in the play-art for the play Gun Tight Doubles Zig Under.

Fixed an issue sometimes causing the receiver to run back toward the line instead of breaking out when running a zig route.

Fixed an issue with Hit Sticks not tracking properly for Abilities using Hit Stick accumulation for In the Zone criteria (e.g. Avalanche)

Madden Ultimate Team Updates:

Various UI Fixes

Franchise Updates:

NEW: Improvements to Trade Logic and Player Value

NEW: League History Dev Note : For Madden NFL 21, League History will begin at the year of your Franchise when the update goes live and populate each year onward. Check out our deep dive on League History, Trade Logic and Player Value Gridiron Notes to learn more!

Fixed issue where “Backlash” ability was called “Pass Lead Elite”

Fixed naming of Seahawks stadium to Lumen Field (for new Franchises)

Dev Note: All updates also apply to Gen4 consoles.

Madden NFL 21 (Xbox One, PS4, PC, Stadia)

Gameplay Updates: