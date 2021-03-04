Switch OLED Rumor Pyra Smash Release Fortnite Kitchen Locations Fortnite Cookbooks PS Plus March Zombieland VR

Madden 21 Patch Notes: Franchise Updates And Bug Fixes Are Here

A new patch for the professional football game has arrived.

By on

Comments

The new Madden NFL 21 patch that introduces a series of Franchise mode updates and more is now available on platforms. The big takeaways include the Franchise mode updates, along with fixes for QB freezing, missing Pro Bowl active abilities, and problems with MUT's UI.

There are separate patches for the PS5/Xbox Series X|S editions of the game, as well as the PS4/Xbox One and PC and Stadia versions.

On next-gen consoles, quarterbacks should no longer freeze during certain play-action plays, while the issue that could cause QBs to repeat an animation is now fixed. There was also a problem when the receiver would run back toward the line of scrimmage during a zig route, but this issue is now fixed with the update.

For Franchise mode, players can look forward to improvements to trade logic and player value, along with a new feature called "League History" that tracks the progress of your Franchise. Notably, this will be the final update for Franchise mode in Madden 21. EA Sports has acknowledged that the game's Franchise mode did not live up to expectations for everyone, and the studio is promising that Madden 22's Franchise mode will be better.

For the PS4/Xbox One/PC/Stadia version of Madden 21, the March 4 patch also fixes QB freezing issues, while it also fixes rusher logic in some punt situations. More specifically, it has been too easy to have punts blocked by AI rushers inside the 5-yard line, so this has been changed. Additionally, the update fixes a problem with the hit stick not working properly.

You can see the full Madden NFL 21 March 4 patch notes below, as posted by EA on its website.

In other news, Madden NFL 21 is now available with Game Pass Ultimate, so subscribers can try out the new Madden game at no extra charge.

Madden NFL 21 (Xbox Series X|S & PS5)

Gameplay Updates:

  • Fixed an issue causing the QB to freeze after flipping Gun Split Close Play Action plays while also hot routing the HB.
  • Fixed an issue causing some QB’s to repeat their pre-play walk-to-line, getting set in the formation animation twice.
  • Fixed an issue preventing some abilities from being equipped for players on the Pro Bowl roster.
  • Fixed an incorrect route shown in the play-art for the play Gun Tight Doubles Zig Under.
  • Fixed an issue sometimes causing the receiver to run back toward the line instead of breaking out when running a zig route.
  • Fixed an issue with Hit Sticks not tracking properly for Abilities using Hit Stick accumulation for In the Zone criteria (e.g. Avalanche)

Madden Ultimate Team Updates:

  • Various UI Fixes

Franchise Updates:

  • NEW: Improvements to Trade Logic and Player Value
  • NEW: League History
  • Fixed issue where “Backlash” ability was called “Pass Lead Elite”
  • Fixed naming of Seahawks stadium to Lumen Field (for new Franchises)

Dev Note: All updates also apply to Gen4 consoles.

Madden NFL 21 (Xbox One, PS4, PC, Stadia)

Gameplay Updates:

  • Fixed an issue allowing punts to frequently get blocked by an AI-controlled rusher when lined up inside the 5-yard line.
    • Dev Note: To address this issue, we tuned the logic of the rusher that was blocking the kick. The AI was timing the Dive perfectly and not in a situation where the player rushing the punter would layout and dive due to the blocker between him and the punter.
  • Fixed an issue causing the QB to freeze after flipping Gun Split Close Play Action plays while also hot routing the HB.
  • Fixed an issue causing some QB’s to repeat their pre-play walk-to-line, getting set in the formation animation twice.
  • Fixed an issue preventing some abilities from being equipped for players on the Pro Bowl roster.
  • Fixed an issue with Hit Sticks not tracking properly for Abilities using Hit Stick accumulation for In the Zone criteria (e.g. Avalanche)
Click To Unmute
  1. Zombieland Headshot Fever - Official Announcement Trailer
  2. Hitman 3 Devs Break Down Dartmoor Mission
  3. 8 Minutes of Mortal Shell Enhanced Edition PS5 Gameplay
  4. American Horror Stories Spinoff Predictions: Scream Queens Crossover, Rubberman
  5. PS5 Next-Gen Local Multiplayer Games Trailer
  6. DOOM3 VR Edition - Announce Teaser Trailer
  7. Guilty Gear Strive -Official Anji And I-No Gameplay Trailer
  8. Smash Bros. Ultimate - Official Pyra/Mythra Gameplay Reveal Presentation
  9. The Climb 2 - Official Launch Trailer
  10. Apex Legends Chaos Theory Collection Event Trailer
  11. HITMAN 3 - March Roadmap
  12. Apex Legends - Nintendo Switch Gameplay Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Madden NFL 21 Video Review

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Madden NFL 21
PlayStation 4
Xbox One
PC
Xbox Series X
PlayStation 5
Stadia
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)