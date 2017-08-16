Madden 18's Story Mode Aims To Be A Playable Movie, EA Says

One of the big new additions for Madden NFL 18 is the Longshot mode. A "cinematic and playable" story mode, Longshot follows a former standout high school QB, Devin Wade, who steps away from the game after the pressures of life lead him away from the game. The mode is all about redemption and Wade's effort to get to the NFL.

Now, EA Sports has released a behind-the-scenes trailer in which developers at the studio and actors in the game, including Oscar winner Mahershala Ali and NFL legend Dan Marino, talk about the movie and how it aims to be basically a playable movie. It's a fun look inside of one of Madden NFL 18's most exciting new additions. Take a look:

Madden NFL 18's Longshot mode also stars Friday Night Lights actor Scott Porter. You can learn more about the mode here on the Madden website.

If you have EA Access on Xbox One, you can start playing Madden NFL 18 right now through its 10-hour Play First trial. It includes the first chapter of Longshot. The game's G.O.A.T. Edition unlocks on August 22, while the official release date is set for August 25.

Keep checking back with GameSpot for more on Madden NFL 18 in the days and weeks ahead.