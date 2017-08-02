Madden 18's Soundtrack Features Kendrick Lamar, Imagine Dragons, And More
Kendrick Lamar, Calvin Harris, and more.
Related
We'll begin emailing you updates about %gameName%.
EA Sports season is almost upon us, and Madden 18's launch is only a few weeks away. Although we have heard a lot about the game already, today EA finally revealed one of the most important parts: the game's soundtrack.
Unsurprisingly, the soundtrack is full of big names in music, like Kendrick Lamar, Action Bronson, Calvin Harris, and Steve Aoki. But EA has also included some brand-new, previously unreleased songs from artists like Travis Scott, Flosstradamus, and Spencer Ludwig.
You can see the full song list below; previously unreleased songs are marked with an asterisk.
EA also shared player ratings recently, revealing that there are three players that currently have a max rating: New England Patriots QB Tom Brady, Denver Broncos LB Von Miller, and Los Angeles Rams DE Aaron Donald. These ratings will be updated as the season gets underway.
Madden 18 will be released on August 25 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, but there are multiple ways to get early access. The game's biggest addition is a single-player mode called Longshot, featuring Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali.
- Action Bronson -- Let Me Breathe
- Aloe Blacc -- King Is Born
- Amir Obe -- Wish You Well
- A$AP Mob ft. A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti -- RAF also ft. Quavo, Lil Uzi Vert & Frank Ocean
- Belly -- Man Listen*
- Big Boi -- Kill Jill ft. Jeezy and Killer Mike
- Big Sean -- Sacrifices ft. Migos
- Calvin Harris -- Rollin ft. Future and Khalid
- Chaz French -- Squad
- Cuz Lightyear -- Luke C Walker*
- Davie -- Keep Running*
- Dillon Francis -- Say Less ft. G-Eazy
- Flosstradamus -- Trap Scholar ft. Waka Flocka Flame*
- French Montana -- Bring Dem Things ft. Pharrell
- GoldLink -- Kokamoe Freestyle
- Imagine Dragons -- Whatever It Takes
- J Hus -- Common Sense
- Joey Bad4$$ -- Temptation
- Joyner Lucas -- FYM ft. Mystikal
- Kendrick Lamar -- DNA
- Logic -- Everybody
- Meek Mill -- Glow Up
- Mike Will Made-It -- Bars Of Soap ft. Swae Lee
- Rick Ross -- Dead Presidents ft. Future, Jeezy & Yo Gotti
- Snoop Dogg -- Go On ft. October London
- Spencer Ludwig -- Got Me Like*
- Steve Aoki -- Been Ballin ft. Lil Uzi Vert
- Stormzy -- Big For Your Boots
- Travis Scott -- A Man*
- Vic Mensa -- OMG ft. Pusha T
- Vince Staples -- Party People
- Zoey Dollaz -- It’s OK ft. A Boogie wit da Hoodie
Join the conversation