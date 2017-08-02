Madden 18's Soundtrack Features Kendrick Lamar, Imagine Dragons, And More

EA Sports season is almost upon us, and Madden 18's launch is only a few weeks away. Although we have heard a lot about the game already, today EA finally revealed one of the most important parts: the game's soundtrack.

Unsurprisingly, the soundtrack is full of big names in music, like Kendrick Lamar, Action Bronson, Calvin Harris, and Steve Aoki. But EA has also included some brand-new, previously unreleased songs from artists like Travis Scott, Flosstradamus, and Spencer Ludwig.

You can see the full song list below; previously unreleased songs are marked with an asterisk.

EA also shared player ratings recently, revealing that there are three players that currently have a max rating: New England Patriots QB Tom Brady, Denver Broncos LB Von Miller, and Los Angeles Rams DE Aaron Donald. These ratings will be updated as the season gets underway.

Madden 18 will be released on August 25 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, but there are multiple ways to get early access. The game's biggest addition is a single-player mode called Longshot, featuring Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali.