Madden 18's Most "Clutch" Players Revealed
When it really matters, these players are known to deliver.
One of the new features in the recent Madden games is a Player Trait for "Clutch," which is basically a rating for how likely the player is to come through when it matters.
SportingNews did the heavy lifting and found that there are 62 players in Madden NFL 18 that are designated as being "Clutch," down from 70 last year. The names are the ones you'd expect, including standout QBs like Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, along with running backs like Le'Veon Bell and Marshawn Lynch. At tight end, Rob Gronkowski and Jason Witten of course made the cut, while Adam Vinatieri, one of the most clutch kickers in NFL history, is also on the list for Madden NFL 18.
Players who fell out of the "Clutch" designation this year included people like legendary Cowboys QB Tony Romo, who retired, and New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski, among others.
Also of note that that tight end O.J. Howard of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers joined the ranks as a "Clutch" player. It's a seemingly strange choice, as Howard has no regular season NFL experience as of yet, though he played in big games in college.
GameSpot's Madden NFL 18 review scored the game a 9/10. The game officially launches on August 25, following the release of the EA Access and G.O.A.T. Editions earlier in the week.
Madden NFL 18 Clutch Players
*denotes a first-time "Clutch" designation
Quarterbacks
- Tom Brady, Patriots
- Aaron Rodgers, Packers
- Matt Ryan, Falcons*
- Drew Brees, Saints
- Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers
- Russell Wilson, Seahawks
- Andrew Luck, Colts
- Derek Carr, Raiders*
- Cam Newton, Panthers
- Matt Stafford, Lions*
- Jameis Winston, Buccaneers
Running Backs
- Le'Veon Bell, Steelers
- Marshawn Lynch, Raiders
- C.J. Anderson, Broncos
Tight Ends
- Rob Gronkowski, Patriots
- Delanie Walker, Titans
- Greg Olsen, Panthers
- Jordan Reed, Redskins
- Tyler Eifert, Bengals
- Jason Witten, Cowboys
- Antonio Gates, Chargers
- O.J. Howard, Buccaneers*
Wide Receivers
- Julio Jones, Falcons
- Antonio Brown, Steelers
- A.J. Green, Bengals
- Odell Beckham Jr., Giants
- Jordy Nelson, Packers
- Dez Bryant, Cowboys
- DeAndre Hopkins, Texans
- Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals
- Julian Edelman, Patriots
- Doug Baldwin, Seahawks
- Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos
- Jermaine Kearse, Seahawks*
Linebackers
- Von Miller, Broncos
- Luke Kuechly, Panthers
- Khalil Mack, Raiders
- Bobby Wagner, Seahawks
- Justin Houston, Chiefs
- Sean Lee, Cowboys
- NaVorro Bowman, 49ers
- Thomas Davis, Panthers
- Terrell Suggs, Ravens
- Brandon Marshall, Broncos
- Lavonte David, Buccaneers
- Derrick Johnson, Chiefs
Cornerbacks
- Aqib Talib, Broncos*
- Chris Harris Jr., Broncos
- Malcolm Butler, Patriots
- Patrick Peterson, Cardinals
- Josh Norman, Redskins
- Richard Sherman, Seahawks
Safeties
- Earl Thomas, Seahawks
- Eric Berry, Chiefs
- Eric Weddle, Ravens
- Harrison Smith, Vikings
- Devin McCourty, Patriots
- Reshad Jones, Dolphins
- Tyrann Mathieu, Cardinals
- Malcolm Jenkins, Eagles
- T.J. Ward, Broncos
- Kurt Coleman, Panthers
Kickers
- Justin Tucker, Ravens
- Matt Bryant, Falcons*
- Dan Bailey, Cowboys
- Adam Vinatieri, Colts
- Steven Hauschka, Bills
Punters
- Bryan Anger, Buccaneers*
- Sam Koch, Ravens
- Chris Jones, Cowboys
