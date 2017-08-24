Madden 18's Most "Clutch" Players Revealed

One of the new features in the recent Madden games is a Player Trait for "Clutch," which is basically a rating for how likely the player is to come through when it matters.

SportingNews did the heavy lifting and found that there are 62 players in Madden NFL 18 that are designated as being "Clutch," down from 70 last year. The names are the ones you'd expect, including standout QBs like Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, along with running backs like Le'Veon Bell and Marshawn Lynch. At tight end, Rob Gronkowski and Jason Witten of course made the cut, while Adam Vinatieri, one of the most clutch kickers in NFL history, is also on the list for Madden NFL 18.

Players who fell out of the "Clutch" designation this year included people like legendary Cowboys QB Tony Romo, who retired, and New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski, among others.

Also of note that that tight end O.J. Howard of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers joined the ranks as a "Clutch" player. It's a seemingly strange choice, as Howard has no regular season NFL experience as of yet, though he played in big games in college.

GameSpot's Madden NFL 18 review scored the game a 9/10. The game officially launches on August 25, following the release of the EA Access and G.O.A.T. Editions earlier in the week.

Madden NFL 18 Clutch Players

*denotes a first-time "Clutch" designation

Quarterbacks

Tom Brady, Patriots

Aaron Rodgers, Packers

Matt Ryan, Falcons*

Drew Brees, Saints

Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers

Russell Wilson, Seahawks

Andrew Luck, Colts

Derek Carr, Raiders*

Cam Newton, Panthers

Matt Stafford, Lions*

Jameis Winston, Buccaneers

Running Backs

Le'Veon Bell, Steelers

Marshawn Lynch, Raiders

C.J. Anderson, Broncos

Tight Ends

Rob Gronkowski, Patriots

Delanie Walker, Titans

Greg Olsen, Panthers

Jordan Reed, Redskins

Tyler Eifert, Bengals

Jason Witten, Cowboys

Antonio Gates, Chargers

O.J. Howard, Buccaneers*

Wide Receivers

Julio Jones, Falcons

Antonio Brown, Steelers

A.J. Green, Bengals

Odell Beckham Jr., Giants

Jordy Nelson, Packers

Dez Bryant, Cowboys

DeAndre Hopkins, Texans

Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals

Julian Edelman, Patriots

Doug Baldwin, Seahawks

Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos

Jermaine Kearse, Seahawks*

Linebackers

Von Miller, Broncos

Luke Kuechly, Panthers

Khalil Mack, Raiders

Bobby Wagner, Seahawks

Justin Houston, Chiefs

Sean Lee, Cowboys

NaVorro Bowman, 49ers

Thomas Davis, Panthers

Terrell Suggs, Ravens

Brandon Marshall, Broncos

Lavonte David, Buccaneers

Derrick Johnson, Chiefs

Cornerbacks

Aqib Talib, Broncos*

Chris Harris Jr., Broncos

Malcolm Butler, Patriots

Patrick Peterson, Cardinals

Josh Norman, Redskins

Richard Sherman, Seahawks

Safeties

Earl Thomas, Seahawks

Eric Berry, Chiefs

Eric Weddle, Ravens

Harrison Smith, Vikings

Devin McCourty, Patriots

Reshad Jones, Dolphins

Tyrann Mathieu, Cardinals

Malcolm Jenkins, Eagles

T.J. Ward, Broncos

Kurt Coleman, Panthers

Kickers

Justin Tucker, Ravens

Matt Bryant, Falcons*

Dan Bailey, Cowboys

Adam Vinatieri, Colts

Steven Hauschka, Bills

Punters