Madden 18 Top Player Ratings Revealed

Ahead of Madden NFL 18's release later this month, EA Sports has now announced the player ratings for all the major positions. Posted on the game's website, the ratings give an indication as to which players are theoretically the best, at least at the start of the season.

Cover star Tom Brady is the highest-rated quarterback, with a 99 rating, while Julio Jones is the top-rated wide receiver (98), and Le'Veon Bell tops the running back charts (97). You can see a breakdown of the top-rated players at the major positions below.

According to PastaPadre, the Seahawks and the Cowboys have seven players rated 90 or higher, more than any other team, with the Patriots following with four. The Jets are the worst, with their highest-rated player only at 85 and only six over 80. Of course, things will certainly change for the Jets and every other team as the season progresses.

Madden 18 launches on August 25 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, though there are multiple ways to play early. The game has a new single-player mode called Longshot, featuring Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali.

Madden NFL 18 Player Ratings

QB

Tom Brady -- 99 Aaron Rodgers -- 98 Matt Ryan -- 96 Drew Brees -- 92 Ben Roethlisberger -- 91

RB

Le'Veon Bell -- 97 David Johnson -- 94 LeSean McCoy -- 92 DeMarco Murray -- 91 Ezekiel Elliot -- 90

WR

Julio Jones -- 98 Antonio Brown -- 94 A.J. Green -- 93 Odell Beckham Jr. -- 93 Dez Bryant -- 91

OL

Marshal Yanda -- 96 Zack Martin -- 95 Trent Williams -- 95 Tyron Smith -- 94 Travis Frederick -- 93

TE

Rob Gronkowski -- 98 Travis Kelce -- 94 Jimmy Graham -- 93 Delanie Walker -- 93 Greg Olsen -- 92

DT

Ndamukong Suh -- 93 Geno Atkins -- 91 Fletcher Cox -- 91 Gerald McCoy -- 90 Damon Harrison -- 89

Rookies