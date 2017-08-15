Madden 18 Release Date And Early Access Timing Confirmed

It's almost Madden season, that glorious time of year that signals the return of American football. This year's Madden game, Madden NFL 18, arrives on August 25 on Xbox One and PlayStation 4, but if you don't want to wait, there are multiple ways to play early.

The Madden website shows that the game's EA Access Play First trial will go live on August 17, which is a full week before the game's official release date. The Madden NFL 17 Play First trial let you play the full game for 10 hours, but there is no word on the length of the new one.

EA Access is only available on Xbox One, but PlayStation gamers aren't shut out when it comes to having the ability to play earl.

The other way to play Madden NFL 18 early is to pick up the G.O.A.T. Edition ($80/£80/$120 AU). This premium version of the pro football game unlocks on Xbox One and PS4 on August 22, three days before the game's full launch on August 25.

The G.O.A.T. Edition comes with a number of bonuses for game's Ultimate Team mode, including an Elite-level player, a uniform pack, 2,500 contracts, and 12 Squad Packs.

New England Patriots QB Tom Brady is on the cover of Madden NFL 18. It's the second year in a row that a Patriots player has been on the cover of a Madden game, following Rob Gronkowski who was on the cover of Madden NFL 17.

Keep checking back with GameSpot for more on Madden NFL 18 in the coming days and weeks.