Madden 18 Patch Out Now, Here's What It Does

The second major title update for Madden NFL 18 has arrived, making some big changes and adding new features. Starting with the new features, the single-player Longshot mode adds a feature that lets you replay gameplay moments to see them again. Additionally, you can now play full seasons with Madden Ultimate Team squads.

Another new feature is a monthly leaderboard for Madden Ultimate Team, so you can see how you compare to others on a monthly timeline.

As for gameplay changes, there are many. This update allows the quarterback to dive while scrambling, something that apparently wasn't possible before. The patch also addresses the much-talked about Gun Monster formation; specifically, this patch fixes the issue that could lead to pancake blocks by the O line in this formation. Additionally, the update fixes "exploit blitzes" for QB Contain players. What's more, the patch clears out a problem where the ref would spot the ball incorrectly after a flubbed punt.

The new Madden 18 patch also addresses "visual inaccuracies" with a number of players, including David Harris of the New England Patriots and free agent Colin Kaepernick. You can see the full patch notes below, as posted on EA's website.

Madden 18 October 9 Patch Notes:

NEW FEATURES

Longshot Game Rewind – Ability to replay gameplay moments in Longshot.

Squads Seasons – Play seasons in MUT Squads

MUT Champions Monthly Leaderboards – See how you stack up on a monthly basis in MUT Champions

MUT Champions Lineup Restrictions – MUT Champions events can now support lineup restrictions in the future

Tournament Official Rules – View and agree to the official rules for Competitive Madden

Video Player – UI Tiles can now trigger videos

TOP UPDATES

Addressed the issue with players recovering a fumble not being able to be tackled

Tuning to decrease Hit Stick and Cut Stick fumbles globally

Addressed the issue with receivers assigned to a bubble screen running the incorrect route

Addressed an issue where the QB could not dive while scrambling

Addressed the issue where the Gun Monster formation was leading to pancake blocks by the offensive line

Added several new chemistry abilities to MUT, including: Unfakeable – When user-controlled, player does not get faked out by ball carrier moves; when AI-controlled, can only be faked out by Tier 1 moves Secure Tackler – When user-controlled, player does not allow broken tackles; when AI-controlled, can only allow broken tackles to Tier 1 moves Footsteps – These defensive players will apply a higher catch-penalty to receivers when they are near the receiver during the catch point Situational Pass Rusher – When pass rushing, these players receive a boost to pass-rush success chance on third and fourth and long situations Primetime Protector – These blockers excel at pass blocking in third and fourth and long situations Lead the Way – These blockers are more likely to succeed at run blocking when in a pull or lead block assignment INT Specialist – These defenders are far less likely to drop interceptions unless the ball is tipped

Added Vicis Zero1 Helmet with six supporting facemasks

GENERAL UPDATE

Added overall general stability to address crashes

VISUAL UPDATES

Addressed visual inaccuracies on the following players and coaches: Patriots’ David Harris Bears’ Leonard Floyd Bears’ Cameron Meredith Cardinals’ Robert Nkemdiche Panthers’ Julius Peppers Lions’ Ameer Abdullah Lions’ Jim Caldwell Lions’ Teez Tabor Giants’ Evan Engram Giants’ Paul Perkins Texans’ J.J. Watt Ravens’ Marlon Humphrey Colts’ T.J. Green Raiders’ coach Jack Del Rio Chargers’ Mike Williams Saints’ Michael Thomas Steelers’ Sammie Coates Free agent Colin Kaepernick Rams’ Sammy Watkins

Added Nike Force Savage Elite cleat

Added Nike Alpha Menace Elite cleat (replaces Nike Untouchable)

Addressed the loading screen to reflect proper steps around revealing Run Fit play art in Pre-Play

Addressed the issue around reset option in Edit Uniforms not functioning

GAMEPLAY UPDATES

Addressed many exploit blitzes that deal with QB Contain players and “locking” the tackles

Addressed an issue around the “Bad Ballhawk” user banner triggering incorrectly

Addressed an issue where the spot of the ball would be incorrect after a muffed punt

Addressed an issue around Defensive Pass Interference catch animations triggering incorrectly in Competitive game style

Fixed an issue around the Gauntlet in Skills Trainer stopping at level 39

Fixed an issue around the Gunslinger trait sometimes not functioning correctly

Addressed issue around the Camera being reset after a kicking play in MUT Squads

Fixed exploit around Playmaker mechanic while using Target Passing

Addressed animation issue with cut blocks

Added timing rumble to kick meter when enabling Accessibility Options

Fixed an issue where a user would be unable to call a timeout after the opponent had called a previous timeout

Fixed an exploit blitz out of 3-4 Under

Tuned diving catches on Competitive game style

Fixed an issue where the defense could reset the offense’s ID Mike via Reset Play mechanic

Added penalties to users who use the LB/L1 CPU-defensive assist mechanic on Competitive game style

Addressed clock issues in overtime

Tuned reach tackle attempts by defenders being blocked by receivers

Added additional thresholds for broken sacks on Competitive game style

Added additional thresholds for hit stick fumbles on Competitive game style

Added additional thresholds for auto-broken tackles on Competitive game style

Added additional thresholds for AI Strip Ball attempts on Competitive game style

Tuned to increase inaccurate throws when using non-QBs at the QB position

Addressed two exploits around receiver motions that forced defensive backs out of their coverage assignments

Addressed issue of receivers freezing at the line in MUT Squads

Reduced frequency of Illegal Block in the Back penalties in Simulation game style

Fixed an issue around fumble recoveries not being tracked correctly in the stats menu

Tuned to improve man coverage defenders getting beat deep by slower receivers

Added a banner that triggers when a player with a “low” catch rating drops a pass or INT

Added a banner that triggers when a AI player with high hit power causes a big hit fumble

Added a banner that triggers when a AI player with the strip ball trait causes a strip fumble

Improved the MUT Chemistry abilities graphics, which will now be chemistry blue when it flickers, and will also show the symbol of the ability that is triggering in the player ring

Added the ability to create more complex rules for sets and lineup restrictions

FRANCHISE UPDATES