Madden 18 Is Playable Right Now, Here's How

Madden NFL 18's EA Access Play First trial has gone live. If you have an Xbox One and subscribe to EA Access, you can play 10 hours of the game right now, more than a week ahead of the game's official release date on August 25.

According to PastaPadre, the trial lets you play the full game, though the Longshot store mode starring Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali cuts off after the first section.

As with previous Play First trials, the 10-hour timer is rolling when the game is running, so be sure to close it when you're not playing. To be safe, it's probably a good idea to completely close the game when you're not using it.

All of your progress is saved, so if you end up buying the full game when it comes out, you won't have to start over.

Now that Madden NFL 18's EA Access trial is up on Xbox One, we have also learned the game's file size. On Xbox One, it appears to be 36.49 GB.

EA Access is only available on Xbox One. Another benefit is that subscribers save 10 percent on all EA digital content, knocking down the price from $60 to $54 for the base edition. The subscription service costs $5/month or $30/year.

The Madden NFL 18 G.O.A.T. Edition unlocks on August 22 on Xbox One and PlayStation 4, while the standard edition becomes available on August 25. Keep checking back with GameSpot for more on the pro football game.