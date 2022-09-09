MacBook Pro Gets Massive Discount At Best Buy

The key talking point of these MacBooks are the M1 Pro chips inside of them, Apple's proprietary technology that allows for turbo-charged performance. If you're a content creator that works with demanding software and high-quality video content, the MacBook Pro hardware makes a huge difference to your workflow and delivers incredibly fast performance.

This 14-inch MacBook Pro comes with a total storage capacity of 512GB, while the 16-inch version bumps that capacity up to 1TB. You'll be able to open apps almost instantly thanks to the superfast SSD, and the battery on these MacBooks is capable of lasting up to 17 hours off of a full charge. Throw in three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, SDXC card slot, headphone jack, and a MagSafe 3 port, and you've got enough connectivity to turn this into a desktop machine.

As a media device, the MacBook Pro is also great for entertainment. The screen is a liquid retina XDR display with extreme dynamic range and contrast ratio, and the six-speaker sound system has force-canceling woofers. You can customize these laptops to have beefier specs, but those extras will cost you more.