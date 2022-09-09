MacBook Pro Gets Massive Discount At Best Buy
You can grab one of Apple's M1 Pro-powered MacBooks for $400 off. The 14- and 16-inch models are eligible for this deal.
Apple products rarely receive meaningful discounts, but right now you can grab two of the company's excellent laptops at 20% off their regular retail price. Best Buy is selling both the 14- and 16-inch models of the MacBook Pro for $400 less, which works out to $1,599 and $2,099 each, respectively.
MacBook Pro Laptop with M1 Pro Chip
The key talking point of these MacBooks are the M1 Pro chips inside of them, Apple's proprietary technology that allows for turbo-charged performance. If you're a content creator that works with demanding software and high-quality video content, the MacBook Pro hardware makes a huge difference to your workflow and delivers incredibly fast performance.
This 14-inch MacBook Pro comes with a total storage capacity of 512GB, while the 16-inch version bumps that capacity up to 1TB. You'll be able to open apps almost instantly thanks to the superfast SSD, and the battery on these MacBooks is capable of lasting up to 17 hours off of a full charge. Throw in three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, SDXC card slot, headphone jack, and a MagSafe 3 port, and you've got enough connectivity to turn this into a desktop machine.
As a media device, the MacBook Pro is also great for entertainment. The screen is a liquid retina XDR display with extreme dynamic range and contrast ratio, and the six-speaker sound system has force-canceling woofers. You can customize these laptops to have beefier specs, but those extras will cost you more.
For more Apple devices, you can also find some great deals on the latest iPad Mini models at Best Buy. A very capable and very portable tablet, the various Mini configurations have been discounted by $100, with prices ranging from $400 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model to $550 for the 256GB version.
In the audio department, you can grab the first-generation Apple AirPods Pro with a magsafe charging case for $200 at Best Buy, or you can preorder the upcoming Gen 2 AirPods Pro at Amazon for $250 ahead of its September 23 launch.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation