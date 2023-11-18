Luigi's Mansion 3 Gets Rare Discount For Black Friday

If there's something strange in your Nintendo neighborhood, who ya gonna call? That's right, Luigi is here to get ready of some pesky phantoms, and for Black Friday 2023, you can pick up the delightful Luigi's Mansion 3 for $40. Available at Best Buy (and more retailers to come), you'll save $20 on this first-party Switch game that stars Mario's brother.

Unlike the Super Mario Bros. adventures, Luigi's Mansion 3 has a spookier atmosphere that sees you guide the hero in green through haunted locations. With his trusty Poltergust--a modified vacuum cleaner that can suck up ghosts--Luigi cleans up across several colorful floors in a high-rise hotel. Even better, you can unlock his gooey doppelgänger Gooigi and enjoy some co-op fun along the way. There are even a few multiplayer modes on offer, but the real charm is in the game's strong single-player campaign.

"The game may not radically diverge from the series' formula, but it offers up another meticulously crafted set of challenges to overcome while smoothing out some of the issues that held Dark Moon back, and the sense of accomplishment you feel when you clear a particularly head-scratching obstacle is just as potent now as the first time Luigi unwillingly strapped a vacuum to his back and stepped into a haunted mansion.

"The tightly crafted set pieces developer Next Level Games has assembled here illustrate just how compelling this style of gameplay remains, and the new mechanics and freer structure make it perhaps the best installment in the series yet," Kevin Knezevic wrote in GameSpot's Luigi's Mansion 3 review.

Check out some of the other Nintendo Switch Black Friday game deals below. We also included a list of the standout third-party controller deals you can grab at Amazon.

Black Friday Switch game deals at Best Buy

Black Friday Switch game deals at Amazon

Amazon's deals are not live yet

Black Friday Nintendo Switch controller deals