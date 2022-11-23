Luigi's Mansion 3 Gets Big Discount For Black Friday

Halloween was almost a month ago, but you can rekindle the spooky season vibes with this sale discounting Luigi’s Mansion 3 to just $42 (normally $60) at Amazon as part of the retailer's Black Friday sale.

Like many other first-party Nintendo Switch titles, it’s rare to see Luigi’s Mansion on sale, making this the perfect opportunity to pick up one of the system’s best games.

The third entry in the Luigi’s Mansion series once again sees Mario’s green-clad brother, Luigi, exploring a haunted building in search of his missing friends. Gameplay is similar to the first two games: Players control Luigi, solving puzzles and trapping wandering spirits with his ghost-sucking vacuum. In our Luigi’s Mansion 3 review, Kevin Knezevic says the “sense of accomplishment you feel when you clear a particularly head-scratching obstacle is just as potent now as the first time Luigi unwillingly strapped a vacuum to his back and stepped into a haunted mansion.”

Plenty of other Switch games are on sale as part of Black Friday this week, including Mario Party Superstars, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Fire Emblem Three Houses, and tons of eShop games. Be sure to check our Black Friday 2022 deals hub for even more deals all week.