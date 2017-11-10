Louis CK Dropped By HBO, FX, Netflix, Universal Studios, And More After Sexual Misconduct

In the 24 hours following the New York Times releasing an expose about stand-up comedian Louis CK, alleging sexual misconduct with multiple women, he has admitted the stories are true. Since then, practically everyone involved with CK has cut their ties with him.

HBO was the first to act, dropping him from its upcoming Night of Too Many Stars charity event. The network will also be removing his past projects from HBO's on-demand service.

FX followed suit in a statement reading, "Today, FX Networks and FX Productions are ending our association with Louis C.K. We are cancelling the overall deal between FX Productions and his production company, Pig Newton. He will no longer serve as executive producer or receive compensation on any of the four shows we were producing with him–Better Things, Baskets, One Mississippi, and The Cops."

Meanwhile, TBS has suspended production on The Cops, an upcoming animated series that was scheduled to premiere in 2018. CK was to star alongside Albert Brooks in the project. Universal Studios and Illumination Entertainment have also cut ties with CK, announcing the comedian has been dropped from the starring role of The Secret Life of Pets 2, which is set for a June 7, 2019 release. The distributor of the independent movie I Love You, Daddy has called off the release of that film, which was written and directed by CK, who also starred.

Additionally, his management 3 Arts has dropped him as a client, along with his stand-up comedy representatives APA and longtime publicist Lewis Kay. Kay confirmed he was no longer working with the comedian in a tweet.

CK admitted to the sexual misconduct in a statement Friday. In it, he says, "I have been remorseful of my actions. And I've tried to learn from them. And run from them. Now I'm aware of the extent of the impact of my actions. I learned yesterday the extent to which I left these women who admired me feeling badly about themselves and cautious around other men who would never have put them in that position."

Now, for the time at least, it seems CK is prepared to leave the spotlight. While he doesn't actually apologize in the statement, the comedian ends by saying, "I will now step back and take a long time to listen."