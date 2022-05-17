Lots Of People Are Buying A Second Nintendo Switch

Nintendo's five-year-old console is getting a lot of repeat purchases, according to the company's sales figures.

By on

Comments

Even though the Switch is now five years old, Nintendo is confident that sales of the console are going to remain strong, sharing that a high number of Switch owners are buying second consoles. The statistic was revealed as part of the company's financial results briefing for the end of the latest fiscal year.

During a Q&A on the company's financial results, Nintendo was asked about the new OLED model Switch, and what ratio of sales the company expects it to make up. In response, Nintendo's representative director and president Shuntaro Furukawa shared some interesting stats about both the OLED and Switch Lite being purchased by people who already own a Switch.

Click To Unmute
  1. New PlayStation Plus Games Revealed And Classic Games Confirmed So Far | GameSpot News
  2. Toughest Game Achievements That Aren't Worth The Stress
  3. Introducing The All-New PlayStation Plus | PS5 & PS4 Games
  4. Fall Guys Free for All Trailer
  5. Apex Legends Mobile: Gameplay Launch Trailer
  6. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Universe Pack - Jenny, Hugh and Rocko Gameplay Reveal Trailer
  7. The Chant - Teaser Trailer
  8. The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle - History of the Systres
  9. MultiVersus – Official Cinematic Trailer - "You're with Me!"
  10. Legends of Runeterra - New Champion Reveal | Jhin
  11. BOTW's Most Anime Combat Of 2022 Explained
  12. Sword Master Reacts to MORE Elden Ring Weapons

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Nintendo Switch OLED Review

"Out of sell-through figures for the previous fiscal year, about 25% of overall hardware purchases were made by those who already owned a Nintendo Switch," Furukawa explained. "About 30% of Nintendo Switch Lite unit sales were repeat purchases (demand for additional Nintendo Switch systems after the first) and 40% of Nintendo Switch OLED Model unit sales were repeat or replacement purchases."

Furukawa also added that Nintendo expects the OLED model Switch to make up a larger portion of the company's hardware sales during the next financial year, with the updated console only releasing near the end of the most recent fiscal year.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Nintendo Switch
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)