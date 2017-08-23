Lots Of Capcom Games On Sale In 3DS And Wii U Eshops

It may be rare to see discounts in the Nintendo Switch Eshop, but fans can still regularly find deals in 3DS and Wii U's digital stores. This time, a number of great Capcom games are on sale in each console's respective Eshop.

Handheld players have the bigger selection of deals to choose from. For a limited time, 3DS owners can pick up Mega Man Legacy Collection for $6, down from its usual price of $15. Those who'd like to experience Resident Evil: Revelations on its original platform can download the title right now for $10, while the series' multiplayer spinoff, Resident Evil: The Mercenaries 3D, runs for $6.39. Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate and its predecessor are also discounted, retailing for $12 and $8, respectively. Finally, three Ace Attorney titles are on sale: Spirit of Justice ($20.09), Dual Destinies ($10.19), and Ace Attorney Trilogy ($15).

Wii U's selection is much slimmer; a total of four games are on sale. Like its 3DS counterpart, Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate is available for $8, and unlike the handheld title, it supports online play, making it a worthy addition to any Wii U owner's library. The Wii U version of Resident Evil: Revelations also runs for $10, while DuckTales: Remastered and Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara cost $3.74 apiece.

The Capcom sale ends at 9 AM PT/12 PM ET on September 4. 3DS owners in Europe have a different sale to potentially take advantage of; from now until September 4, Pokemon Red, Blue, and Yellow are available for 20% off, or 36% off if you've linked your Nintendo Network ID to your Nintendo Account.