Lots Of Capcom Games On Sale In 3DS And Wii U Eshops
Monster Hunter 4, the Ace Attorney series, and more are discounted right now.
It may be rare to see discounts in the Nintendo Switch Eshop, but fans can still regularly find deals in 3DS and Wii U's digital stores. This time, a number of great Capcom games are on sale in each console's respective Eshop.
Handheld players have the bigger selection of deals to choose from. For a limited time, 3DS owners can pick up Mega Man Legacy Collection for $6, down from its usual price of $15. Those who'd like to experience Resident Evil: Revelations on its original platform can download the title right now for $10, while the series' multiplayer spinoff, Resident Evil: The Mercenaries 3D, runs for $6.39. Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate and its predecessor are also discounted, retailing for $12 and $8, respectively. Finally, three Ace Attorney titles are on sale: Spirit of Justice ($20.09), Dual Destinies ($10.19), and Ace Attorney Trilogy ($15).
Wii U's selection is much slimmer; a total of four games are on sale. Like its 3DS counterpart, Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate is available for $8, and unlike the handheld title, it supports online play, making it a worthy addition to any Wii U owner's library. The Wii U version of Resident Evil: Revelations also runs for $10, while DuckTales: Remastered and Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara cost $3.74 apiece.
The Capcom sale ends at 9 AM PT/12 PM ET on September 4. 3DS owners in Europe have a different sale to potentially take advantage of; from now until September 4, Pokemon Red, Blue, and Yellow are available for 20% off, or 36% off if you've linked your Nintendo Network ID to your Nintendo Account.
