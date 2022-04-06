LOTR Fitness Challenge Asks You To Walk From The Shire To Mordor To Rid Evil From The World

Looking to get in shape but need some extra motivation? A new gamified exercise program challenges players to log workouts in the real world as they virtually follow The Lord of the Rings characters Frodo and Sam from The Shire to Mount Doom to destroy the One Ring.

The Conqueror Virtual Challenges has teamed up with Warner Bros. for a new series of five virtual challenges based on The Lord of the Rings movies. Anyone can take part in exercises of varying lengths, with the ultimate goal of making it all the way to Mordor to destroy the ring.

The Conqueror Challenges app has been updated with a Middle-earth map that has five challenges to unlock: The Shire, The Fellowship, Mines of Moria, The Eye of Sauron, and the Mordor. Participants can run, cycle, swim, or walk to reach the set distance, and each stop has stories and postcards detailing Frodo and Sam's journey. The distances are listed below.

One does not simply...

The Middle-earth map in the app shows where you are on your journey from The Shire to Mordor. Each workout you complete will push your avatar a little further, with the end goal being to reach Mordor and cast the Ring into the fire from whence it came.

Players can unlock each challenge individually or as a bundle containing all five. The company says this is a time-limited series, so anyone who is interested in taking part may want to do so sooner rather than later.

And in the spirit of fellowship, users can log workouts together to see how they stack up and to remain motivated to complete the challenge.

From The Shire to Mordor

The Conquerer Challenges company will plant a tree or prevent 10 plastic bottles from getting into the ocean for every 20% of an individual challenge completed. Each challenge completed leads to five trees planted or 50 plastic bottles saved. The company says it has already planted more than 5.4 million trees and prevented 3.7 million plastic bottles from getting dumped into the ocean from its other campaigns.

More details about this LOTR exercise program can be found on the Conquerors Virtual Challenges website.

It's a big year for The Lord of the Rings, as Amazon's long-awaited TV series, Rings of Power, premieres on September 2. That's not long after another high-profile fantasy show, the Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon, debuts on HBO Max.