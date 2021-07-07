Lost Judgment’s Opening Cinematic Is Full Of Drama, Brooding, And Rain

Sega's Yakuza and Judgment games have long been a terrific slice of dramatic Japanese action, and Lost Judgment is continuing that theme with its title cinematic. Featuring music from jon-YAKITORY and Ado, it's a two-minute video that's full of brooding characters, melancholic gazing into the abyss, and the supporting cast that'll be helping private investigator Takayuki Yagami crack his latest case. And presumably a few skulls as well.

Other than seeing the best character in the franchise--the Kamurocho district in all its neon-soaked glory--there's not much else to the trailer for Lost Judgment besides the good beats.

With Yakuza: Like a Dragon shifting the series to a turn-based style of action under new leading man Ichiban Kasuga, Judgment will be sticking to the trademark beat-em-up action that the first six Yakuza games were known for, while adding its own unique legal suspense elements into the mix. And a playable Sega Master System, because Yagami has mercurial taste in which video game systems he likes to have in his office.

Lost Judgment will release worldwide on September 24, 2021 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.