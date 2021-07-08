Lost Judgment Is Up For Preorder

We're about two months away from the release of Lost Judgment, the sequel to the great 2018 Yakuza spin-off Judgment. Lost Judgment releases September 24 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One. Preorders for multiple editions are live now, including an exclusive steelbook edition at GameStop. There are also a pair of premium digital editions to choose from, each of which comes with bonus in-game content. Lost Judgment has a free upgrade from PS4 to PS5 and Xbox One to Xbox Series X.

Lost Judgment preorder bonuses

If you preorder any edition of Lost Judgement, you'll receive the Quick Start Support Pack, which comes with in-game items that will helpful as you're just getting going. At this time, GameStop is the only retailer offering a physical preorder bonus, a steelbook case, with the standard edition.

Like the original, Lost Judgment puts you in the shoes of private detective Takayuki Yagami. The game features fictional recreations of the Japanese districts Kabukicho and Isezakicho and takes place in December 2021. Yagami is called upon to investigate sexual harassment and murder cases, which may have been committed by the same person. Lost Judgment will see the return of Yagami's Crane and Tiger fighting styles while adding a Snake style that's specifically focused on counterattacks. There will also be stealth and platforming missions as well as a new side-quest system starring other characters.