Lost Judgment Has A Playable Sega Master System
Some of Sega's greatest Master System hits from the 1980s will be playable in Lost Judgment.
If you've been looking to play one of Sega's more classic games without having to shell out cash for a retro console, the good news is that you can return to 1988 in Lost Judgment. New footage from the game has revealed that a playable Sega Master System is in protagonist Takayuki Yagami's pinball office.
You can see the retro games played, at around the four-minute mark in the video below:
It's not clear how many games will be playable on it, but at least two of them were shown off: 1986's Alex Kidd in Miracle World and 1988's Penguin Land. The first Judgment game had a pinball machine in Yagami's office, which was then replaced by an OutRun arcade machine in the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game. Yagami clearly has a mercurial taste in gaming hardware.
Judgment isn't the only Sega title to have a game within a game, as the main series of Yakuza games from developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio featured playable versions of Virtua Fighter 2, Super Hang-On, and Space Harrier in the arcades of those games, a nod to Sega's gaming legacy.
Billed as a legal suspense game, Lost Judgment retains the street-brawling action of the first game, a system which, for the main Yakuza games, has now been replaced by the turn-based RPG system used in last year's Yakuza: Like a Dragon. The Kamurocho district will once again be a new hub to explore, with Yagami even venturing to Yokohama, a seaside location that has appeared in several Yakuza games.
Lost Judgment will release worldwide on September 24, 2021 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.
