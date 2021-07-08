Lost Judgment Gets Free Next-Gen Upgrade And New Trailer

Developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio dropped a new Lost Judgment trailer during the State of Play livestream showcasing some of the investigations and hijinks players will experience. We also learned the details of a free PS5/Xbox Series X|S upgrade that will be available to last-gen buyers.

The trailer sees protagonist Takayuki Yagami clambering up walls, jumping off rooftops, and beating up dudes. There are some mini games to participate in, like boxing, dancing, street racing, and skateboarding. You can even walk a very good Corgi--who also bites some dude’s finger.

It sets the tone for the game. The trailer shows Yagami questioning who has been spying on him before things start blowing up. Check it out above.

In addition to the trailer, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and publisher Sega confirmed that Lost Judgment will get a free next-gen upgrade when the game drops on September 24. Those on Xbox One can use Smart Delivery to get access to the Series X|S version, while PlayStation 4 players will get a PS5 upgrade.

Lost Judgment was announced in May 2021. A spin-off of the Yakuza series, Lost Judgment follows Yagami in a beat-'em-up thriller to solve a murder case in Yokohama, the Japanese city Like A Dragon takes place in.