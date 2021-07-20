Lost Judgment Gameplay Trailer Reveals Dozens Of Mini-Games, Combat, And Skateboarding

Lost Judgment bills itself as a legal-suspense game, but between the brawling action and investigative activities, there's a whole lot more to do. Similar to the Yakuza games, protagonist Takayuki Yagami can also take part in a number of other mini-games such as darts, in-game arcades, and board games like Mahjong. If that's not enough for you, the latest gameplay trailer also shows off a few wilder activities such as skateboarding, extreme dog-walking, and customizing a scooter so that you can hang out with a colorful Bosozoku motorcycle gang.

Still not satisfied? There's a boxing gym where you can trade blows, a high school pop start program to take part in, mini-robot battles, and drone racing to try out. You can see all that and more in the trailer below. If you'd prefer something more atmospheric, the dramatic opening cinematic that Sega released not too long ago also makes for great viewing.

Aside from the numerous mini-games, Yagami's detective skills have also been beefed up as he makes use of various gadgets to eavesdrop on suspects and infiltrate locations to gather clues. As for his combat skills, Yagami's martial arts now include the Snake stance, which allows him to use his opponent's momentum against them.

A sequel to 2018's first entry in the series, Lost Judgment might be the last game in the franchise. According to a recent report, a conflict between Sega and talent agency Johnny & Associates blocking the game's potential PC release might result in the publisher simply ending the series and moving on.

For now, Lost Judgment is still scheduled to release worldwide on September 24, 2021, for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. To find out more, you can check out our Lost Judgment preorder hub.