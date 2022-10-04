Lost Ark Will Receive Two New Classes And Four New Raids Before The End Of 2022

Lost Ark is going to have a busy next three months, as publisher Amazon Games has revealed all the new content coming to the free-to-play MMORPG before the end of 2022.

Specifically, Amazon has detailed the two new advanced classes and four new raids coming before year's end in a new content roadmap. Both the Reaper and Summoner advanced classes will join the game's class roster. Reaper, an Assassin advanced class, will come in November, while Summoner, a Mage advanced class, will come in December.

The addition of Reaper and Summoner will make it so the global version of Lost Ark released earlier this year matches all the available classes in the Korean version of the MMO, which launched in 2019. But that doesn't mean more classes won't be coming in the future. Developer Smilegate RPG has already teased new classes for the Korean version, and Amazon wanted to ensure the game's current Korean class roster made its way to the rest of the world before those new classes arrived.

A number of new raids are coming in the next three months as well, with a limited-time Mystic Abyss raid kicking things off in October. Also in October will be the Achates Trial Guardian raid, which is said to be equivalent in difficulty to the game's most challenging Inferno difficulty Legion raids. Those who conquer the Achates Trial Guardian will be granted a legendary title and special achievements. The existing Vykas Legion raid will also be receiving an Inferno difficulty version for those looking to be the best of the best.

Two additional raids will come in December. The Brelshaza Legion raid will have players face off against the cunning commander of the Phantom Legion, while the Caliligos Guardian raid will have players battling against a fearsome lightning-wielding dragon.

Amazon notes that the content above isn't a complete list of all the changes and content coming in the next few months. A new accessory type will be coming with the arrival of the Brelshaza raid, and harder versions of the game's Tier 3 Cube and Boss Rush activities, as well as a new holiday event, will also be coming before the end of the year.

Lost Ark's most recent update introduced the drone-wielding Machinist class, alongside a new raid where players can take on the killer clowns of the Mayhem Legion.

