Lost Ark Update Brings Class Balance Changes And Sets The Stage For Server Merges: Full Patch Notes

The latest update for Amazon and Smilegate RPG's free-to-play MMO Lost Ark is set to arrive later today, with a focus on delivering various class balance changes and quality-of-life improvements over the addition of new content. It also will include back-end tech changes to set the stage for the game's first round of server merges, which will happen later this month. The update is on track to go live following server maintenance, which is expected to end around 2 PM PT/ 5 PM ET.

As detailed in the official patch notes, once the update is live, players will have the ability to alter aspects of the game's user interface, including the size of the HUD and various buffs. Improvements are coming to Lost Ark's various chat systems, and friend lists are now Roster-wide rather than on a per character basis. Jumping into Proving Ground matches should now be quicker, with a shorter introduction sequence and the option to skip cinematics when entering a match. A free-camera spectator mode has also been added to Proving Grounds, and there are two new hairstyles for each base class to choose from when creating a charactor.

The team is working through a fix that may allow us to release the September 7th Update later today, but unfortunately this will require additional server downtime. Servers are expected to come back up at approximately 2 PM PT / 11 PM CEST.

Players will no doubt be interested in the various class balance changes coming with the update, and while there are a few classes that haven't received any changes, most are seeing a few of their abilities tweaked in some form. Across all classes in PvP, the conditions for activating Super Armor have been reduced.

Strongholds are receiving some major changes with the update, with new items added to the Pet Ranch, improvements to the Stronghold UI, the addition of a Stronghold activity notebook, and the ability to more easily visit the Strongholds of friends, guildmates, and other players in general.

It's not as big or exciting an update as Lost Ark players may have become accustomed to, but more is on the way soon. Another update slated for later in September will introduce the new Machinist advanced class along with the Kakul-Saydon encounter, the game's third Legion raid that will pit players against the killer clowns of the Midnight Circus. Lost Ark's August update added the Pet Ranch feature to Strongholds, allowing players to level up their pets in order to receive powerful buffs.

Lost Ark's update cadence has been steady ever since the game's February launch, with multiple new classes and additional endgame content having been added in recent months as Amazon looks to bring the global version of the game to parity with the Korean version, which launched in 2019. Amazon at one point apologized for releasing too much new Lost Ark content too quickly, as some players reported feeling pressured to spend money in order to keep up with the latest content. You can check out the full patch notes for the September 7 update below.

Lost Ark September 7 Update Patch Notes

SETTINGS

Added new settings UI Display Settings Alter HUD Size, Buff Icon Size, and the number of Buff icons shown Set Buff Icon Display Priority

Added an option to favorite different settings, along with a new widget under the mini-map to quickly access favorited settings.

Added a new tab under ‘Gameplay’ named ‘Combat Related Settings’ Revised the location of various settings to fall under this new tab.



CONTENT STATUS IMPROVEMENTS

Updated the Content Status UI to better display the status of content (in relation to its completion) on each character. This includes adding new settings, changing how the status is shown, and implementing the following updates:

Added full-screen option to check detailed completion status of all content.

Added an icon to indicate if gold can be obtained from various pieces of content.

Content that you cannot obtain gold from can now be displayed.

SOCIAL SYSTEMS

GLOBAL CHAT IMPROVEMENTS

You can now write announcements in Global Chat.

You can now search past messages in Global Chat conversations.

Button to send messages via mouse-click instead of 'Enter' has been added

CHAT SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS

Chat category filters have been added and integrated.

Added 'Combat' and 'Content' filters.

'Error' and 'Warning' have been merged into 'Caution (warning)'.

Consolidated several chat tab groups such as 'Loot', 'Experience', and 'Currency' into 'Obtained (Consume)'.

GENERAL COMMUNITY UPDATES

All friends and blocked players have been converted to be Roster-wide.

Added a chat command to block another player using "/block" or "/ban" followed by their character name.

You can now update your status in the Friends menu to switch between Connected, AFK, and Offline.

You can now add friends from other servers in the same region.

PROVING GROUNDS

When participating in the Proving Grounds the intro sequence at start of the game has been shortened for players to jump into the action even faster.

Reduced the position selection phase in Team Elimination from 20s to 10s.

Added an option to skip cinematics when starting a PvP match.

Added a free camera in Team Deathmatch spectator mode. You can move the camera point of view with the W, A, S, and D keys. You can zoom in/out the camera with the Q and E keys. You can adjust the camera movement speed with the Z and C keys. You can switch between full screen and specific participant cameras using Number Pad 1-9 keys.



STRONGHOLD UPDATES

The Recommended Strongholds tab in the Stronghold Members menu has been improved with additional filters.

Added a Stronghold Activity Notebook that contains weekly missions and replaces the previous weekly Stronghold quests.

Pet Ranch Updates Split the available items in the Jelly Cookie Exchange shop between 3 separate tabs: Pet supplies Skin Other Added new items to the Pet Ranch Vendor Legendary - Rare Card Pack Eternity Essence Phoenix Plume Pet Expertise Potion The number of weekly 'Legendary - Uncommon Card Pack' available has increased from 1 to 6 The number of weekly 'Soul Leaf' available has increased from 7 to 14 .

Added a Lord chat channel that’s accessible while in the Stronghold. You can switch to the lord chat channel by using the tab on the left side of the chat input window or the commands '/lord', '/t'.

Consolidated the Stronghold Acceleration Chips into a singe ‘Stronghold Activity Acceleration Chip’ item which can be used to reduce Dispatch, Lab, or Workshop wait times. Existing Acceleration Chips stored in mail, material storage, integrated storage, or other existing Acceleration Chips delivered in boxes can be disassembled to obtain 'Stronghold Activity Acceleration Chips'.

Improved the Stronghold HUD in the upper-left corner and added a “Like Button” called Saved Stronghold. Added new Achievements and a reward for the total number of accumulated “Likes” (Saved Stronghold).

All guide quest icons conducted in the Stronghold changed to orange colored icons.

The “Visit Stronghold” button in the Friends & Guild UI is now always activated.

Added an option in the Global Chat menu to immediately access any player’s Stronghold in their region.

Added Stronghold Badges shown in the Profile menu earned after meeting various Achievements.

Added an 'Invite' other players function while in your Stronghold.

You can now acquire Stronghold Badges from completing various activities related to the Stronghold.

Instead of having to manually place each piece of a Stronghold prop theme yourself, a new Theme Placement menu has been added which allows you to place a single pre-arranged object containing all the required items. If you do not have the items, then you can also buy them in this menu.

TRIXION IMPROVEMENTS

Improvements have been made so that all of the following setting items can be changed in the Trixion Training Center: Combat stats, skills, Tripods, Skill Runes, Gems, Engravings, and Cards. The Card Set effect can be equipped by selecting the desired total awakening value.

The maximum Combat stat points have been increased to 2900 points with a cap of 1850 points per stat.

MATERIAL STORAGE REORGANIZATION

Added a new ‘Content’ storage tab in the Inventory. This hold 3 categories of items: Event Tokes/Materials Exchange Materials Items obtained from Una's Tasks, Chaos Dungeons, and Chaos Line Skin Material Various dyes

Moved 3 items to the Stronghold Storage tab: Vernil, Caldarr, and Oreha Woodworking Box.

GUILD UPDATES

Added a guild group chat system – Each guild can have up to 5 separate chat rooms. Guild leaders can open guild group chats for 3000 Bloodstones.

Added filters to the Weekly Tasks Guild menu to make finding tasks easier. Can now check each type of Weekly Tasks with filters (Favorites, Combat, Life, Sailing) Removed the ability to refresh Weekly Tasks. All Weekly Tasks can now be viewed.

Guild members who have authority to change Guild Skill and begin Research can see the alerts, (but other Guild members without authority cannot).

Guild Skill Levels can now be freely changed.

Guild Skills have been rebalanced.

You can now swap gears and skills outside of Battle Workshop in Raid Match and Sieges.

The following changes are applied to Medeia, Slime Island, and Death's Hold Island bases: Gear set effect is no longer applied. Damage & defense stats will change.



GENERAL

Controller support improved with updates made to using targeting-based skills. You can set the pointer speed when point controlling. You can turn on/off the display for the point control guide.

Key Guide: LS, RS: Depending on the point control skill, you can use the LS and RS keys to determine where to use the skill. LT, RT: You can auto-target enemies within 16m of the character. LB, RB: You can auto-target party members within 16m of the character. X: Use skills, Y: Cancel skill use.

Adventurer Tome Cooking Updates Yorn Gourmet Stir-Fried Mushroom Mushrooms will now only spawn within the Mushroom Cultivation Grounds of the Unfinished Garden instead of being spread out. The respawn time for mushrooms has been greatly reduced. The number of times a mushroom can be interacted with has been changed from 2 to 1 per spawn. Worm Head Jelly The probability of obtaining a "Fresh Worm Head" has been greatly increased. Feiton Krakan Intestine Cream Soup The probability of obtaining a "Fine Intestine" has been greatly increased Rohendel Snail Roll Cake Increased the amount of times snails can be collected from 1 to 2 per object Decreased the respawn timer for snails

Card Pack icons have been updated to reflect the rarity of card packs that can be obtained from them. Similarly, the resulting individual pack icons have been updated as well.

Added 2 new hair types for all root classes.

BALANCE UPDATES

GENERAL

The conditions for activating forced Super Armor in PvP have been relaxed. Previously, forced Super Armor was activated if an additional hit or more is received after 4s of damage. This requirement has been reduced to 3s.

CLASSES

Berserker

Mountain Crash - 'Numbing Effect' tripod now decreases the target's movement speed for 2s instead of 4s on hit.

Wardancer

Swift Wind Kick - ‘Water Round Kick' tripod now decreases the target's movement speed for 2s instead of 4s on hit.

Wind's Whisper - Cooldown time in PvP has been increased from 30s to 36s.

Scrapper

Bolting Crash Skill- when applying the 'Repulse' tripod in PvP, the pushing distance and hit time when an attack is hit have been slightly increased.

Merciless Pummel - Slightly increased the damage time when an attack hits in PvP.

Striker

Swift Wind Kick - The 'Water Round Kick' tripod effect now decreases the target's movement speed for 2s instead of 4s on hit.

Sharpshooter

Identity - In PvP, the Hawk Gauge no longer decreases during non-combat.

Stalker - The 'Tenacity' tripod effect has been changed. Previously, the player was immune to damage until the first attack during skill casting. Now, the caster will be immune to damage taken during skill casting.

Gunslinger

Stampede - The skill cooldown time in PvP has been increased from 8s to 10s.

Quick Step - The skill cooldown time in PvP has been increased from 10s to 12s.

Arcanist

Scratch Dealer - Slightly increased the Stagger time on targets hit by the attack during PvP.

Celestial Rain - Slightly increased the Stagger time on targets hit by the attack during PvP.

Spiral Edge - Slightly increased the Stagger time on targets hit by the attack during PvP.

Sorceress

Ice Shower Slightly increased the Stagger time on the target when the attack hits. Reduced the freeze duration of the 'Frost Fragment' tripod effect from 5s to 3s. In PVP, when the 'Frost Zone' tripod is applied, the Stagger time that occurs on targets hit by frost thorns has been slightly increased.

Lightning Vortex - Rotation speed has been increased.

Shadowhunter

While in Demon Form, reduced damage taken in PVP by 9%.

Demonic Slash - The 'Numbing Effect' tripod effect now decreases the target's attack and movement speed for 3s instead of 5s on hit.

Demon's Grip - The 'Numbing Effect' tripod effect now decreases the target's attack and movement speed for 2s instead of 4s on hit.

Grind Chain - The 'Impaired Mobility' tripod effect now decreases the target's movement speed for 2s instead of 3s on hit.

BUG FIXES & MINOR SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS