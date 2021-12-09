Lost Ark Release Date For North America Is February 11

As part of The Game Awards this evening, Amazon Games and Smilegate announced that the MMORPG Lost Ark will be released on February 11, 2022 on Steam in North America.

Everyone who buys the Founder's Pack can get started a little earlier, beginning February 8. This will be the next big release from Amazon following its MMO New World.

Lost Ark is already available in Korea, Russia, and Japan--and it's reached "millions" of players there, Amazon and Smilegate said. The game is free-to-play and supported by microtransactions.

At The Game Awards tonight, Amazon and Smilegate announced the release date for North America, Europe, Latin America, and Oceania, while the companies also put out a new gameplay trailer that shows some of the combat and environments in the game.

"We are thrilled to bring Lost Ark to more of the world, and with today's launch date announcement we are one step closer to the moment when players can experience the game's stunning world and exhilarating combat for themselves," Amazon Games boss Christoph Hartmann said. "In February players will be able to jump into the fantastic world of Arkesia for the first time and create an experience that is truly their own."