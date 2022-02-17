Lost Ark Receives New European Server Region To Combat Queues

Lost Ark is a hit, and due to what Amazon and Smilegate RPG call "overwhelming demand," the free-to-play MMORPG has received an entirely new server region in Europe to help combat lengthy server login queues.

The new region, Europe West, is now live. While the new region will certainly help to alleviate some of the game's login queues in Europe, Lost Ark community manager Sandovall states in a forum post that the fresh batch of eight new servers will only "reduce, not eliminate, queue times" for the Europe Central server region. Spinning up the new servers "has been a complex process that required 24/7 effort from both the Amazon and Smilegate RPG team," the forum post reads.

In a blog post, Amazon and Smilegate RPG state that the new region will be ideal for players who have not yet created their character or haven't fully committed to their current server. Because Europe West is a new region, many region-wide rewards players may have already claimed will not carry over. To help ease the sting of changing servers, all players who play on Europe West will automatically be granted the last 10 days of daily login rewards, as well as receive additional login rewards for the first 10 days of the new region's launch. As previously detailed, players who have already claimed their Founder's Pack rewards will receive those rewards a second time, alongside an additional bonus of Royal Crystals. Those rewards will roll out starting on February 19.

Players will be able to choose one of these free mounts as part of Lost Ark's launch celebration gifts.
As a thank you to players, regardless of their region, Amazon and Smilegate RPG are gifting a launch celebration bundle to every account. These gifts include a new mount, healing items, battle items, legendary Rapport items, 20 Phoenix Plumes, and an instrument skin chest. The free gifts will be available for any player that logs into the game between February 20 and March 1.

Originally released in 2019 in South Korea, Lost Ark's release in the West has been a huge success, with more than 4.7 million new players having checked out the MMO in the first three days following the game's launch. Lost Ark also became second-most-played game on Steam of all time with more than 1.3 million concurrent players.

