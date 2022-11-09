Lost Ark's Reaper Class Joins The Fray On November 16

The latest addition to Lost Ark's roster of playable classes is coming November 16 in the form of the dagger-wielding Reaper, joining the Deathblade and Shadowhunter as the third Assassin advanced class.

As detailed in a new Lost Ark Academy blog post, Reapers are masters of stealth that bounce between three different attack modes: Normal, Chaos, and Persona. Players taking the Reaper for a spin will want to build up their Persona meter, which grants access to a number of stealth-focused abilities like Shadow Illusions and stealth attacks. If the Persona meter is full, players can opt to unleash Chaos mode, which greatly increases their crit rate, attack speed, and movement speed for a limited-time.

On November 16, the Reaper Advanced Class will arrive in Arkesia.

Learn all things Reaper below!

💀 https://t.co/q9Xtgdsmrn pic.twitter.com/A8Nbi1wzso — Lost Ark (@playlostark) November 8, 2022

There are two primary ways to build Reapers using the game's class engraving system. The Hunger class engraving is focused on quicker Chaos meter buildup, increasing attack power when the Chaos meter is full. The other, Lunar Voice, tailored around more powerful attacks while in Persona mode, greatly increasing the base damage of Swoop abilities while in Persona mode. Like other classes, Reapers also have two Awakening skills to choose from:

Lunar Eclipse: Cadenza summons a giant shadow area that pulls in enemies before decimating them with the help of a shadow clone.

Solar Eclipse: Requiem causes players to blend into the shadows and then deliver devastating blows to an enemy, knocking them up into the air with the final strike.

As has been the case with previous Advanced class releases, there will be a new Powerpass available for those who have completed the Punika questline so that players can jump right into endgame content with their new Reaper. The class's arrival brings with it a Hyper Express Event as well, where players will be able to earn extra upgrade maetrials to quickly reach item level 1,445.

The Reaper is one of two new classes coming to Amazon and Smilegate RPG's free-to-play MMORPG before the end of the year. Next month, the Summoner Advanced class will join Lost Ark's class roster alongside two new raids. Amazon recently detailed everything coming to Lost Ark before 2023 in a detailed content roadmap.