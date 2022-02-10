Lost Ark Power Pass Guide: How To Get Two Free Character Boosts

Like many MMORPGs, much of the fun to be had in Lost Ark is found in the endgame once your character has experienced the story and reached max level. Unlike other MMOs, however, Lost Ark puts a special emphasis on players having multiple characters. Many of the game's various systems like Roster level, Strongholds, and the Adventurer's Tome are account-wide, and the game also supports the ability to transfer resources between characters. Because much of Lost Ark's endgame content is gated so that it can only be done so often on a per-character basis, a player with multiple characters completing endgame content on a regular basis will be able to earn more rewards than a player who only plays a single character.

But who has the time to level up multiple characters? While Lost Ark's leveling experience isn't long compared to some other MMOs, playing through the game's story multiple times does add up. Thankfully, the developers at Smilegate RPG are more than aware of this, and have come up with a nice way for players who might not have time to level up multiple characters to still reap the benefits of having a roster of several max-level characters. It's called the Power Pass. Here's how it works.

Lost Ark Power Pass Explained

What's better than one endgame-ready character? Three of them.

After completing the game's main story (culminating in the quest Ealyn's Gift in the North Vern region), a Power Pass will be sent to your account via the in-game mail system. What is the Power Pass? It's essentially a level boost that, when claimed, allows the character it's used on to bypass Lost Ark's story. On the character select screen, you'll see the giant Power Pass button when selecting characters who are able to use the pass. From there you simply use the pass on your desired character. It's fairly straightforward.

What's a little more complicated is what the Power Pass actually does. It does not grant you an instant level 50 character. Instead, consuming a Power Pass on a character unlocks what is called the Adventurer's Path. This is a massively compressed leveling process that is effectively the Cliff Notes version of Lost Ark's story, as told by the NPC Beatrice. The Adventurers Path will teach you the basics of your soon to be level 50 class, fill you in on how the game's progression systems work, and allow you to quickly re-experience some of the story's key moments. Upon completing the Adventurers Path, you'll find yourself the owner of a new level 50 equipped with gear appropriate for endgame Vern content.

Cool, right? Well buckle up, because this deal gets sweeter. After using the one Power Pass granted for completing the main story, you'll immediately be sent a second, completely free Power Pass via the in-game mail once again. That means you only need to complete Lost Ark's full leveling process once to essentially have three endgame ready characters.

Getting two free Power Passes is a huge time saver and helps to even the playing field for those time-constrained players who might not have as much time to sink into a massive MMO as others do. It's also a great way to try out more of Lost Ark's 15 classes, allowing you to experience more of what Lost Ark has to offer. With three max level classes, you could have a max level class that fulfills each of the game's three roles: tank, support, and DPS. Or you can simply use your Power Passes on whichever classes you think look fun to play. The choice is yours. If you're diving into Arkesia for the first time, make sure to read our Lost Ark beginner's guide for essential tips to help you hit the ground running.