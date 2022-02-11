Lost Ark Patch Notes For Free-To-Play Launch Include More Than A Dozen Fixes
The free-to-play PC MMO officially launches today, and thankfully a number of issues are being fixed for release.
Smilegate's newly launched PC MMO Lost Ark is getting a hotfix today, February 11, to address a number of issues in time for the game's free-to-play launch. Servers for players in the early access period are offline currently, but should be back at around 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET with a number of improvements.
Area chat has been fixed with this newest update, allowing players to chat with others nearby. Additionally, Fusion material rewards have been increased to help with player progression, while Mari's Secret Store now shows regional time based on the local server as opposed to UTC.
The voice chat UI is being fixed, too, so it displays names properly instead of "Unknown Player." Additionally, the title "Nightmare," which was showing blank, is now reinstated. Additionally, the Stronghold Ceremony and With Gratitude quest cinematics previously were missing voice over, but it's now been added. You can see the full hotfix patch notes below, as shared by Smilegate.
Lost Ark was released in South Korea back in 2019 but it just released this week in other parts of the world. Players who bought the Founder's Pack could get started February 8, while everyone else is getting in to the free-to-play game today, February 11. The game is published by Amazon, which is also behind the MMO New World.
For more on Lost Ark, check out GameSpot's recent guides below.
Lost Ark February 11 Hotfix Patch Notes
- Fixed area chat, which now will allow all players to talk to other players in a given area.
- Fusion Material rewards from the Welcome Challenge have been increased to better support player progression.
- Mari’s Secret Store will now display the regional server time instead of UTC.
- Fixed quest dialog UI to avoid text overlap on certain 4K resolutions.
- Player names will no longer be shown as “Unknown Player” in Voice Chat UI.
- The words “Royal Crystals” and “Crystalline Aura” are now displaying in non-English languages in the Steam overlay when finalizing a transaction.
- Fixed the title “Nightmare” which was displaying as blank.
- World bosses now drop the proper gear for the Martial Artist classes.
- Added an option for Voice Over on the Character Selection screen.
- Sorceress audio now plays when playing in a non-English language.
- All classes now have audio when using voices 2, 3, or 4 in a non-English language.
- VO is now present in the “Stronghold Ceremony” quest cinematic.
- VO has been added for Kazeros in the “With Gratitude” quest cinematic.
