Lost Ark Passes 1 Million Concurrents, Overtakes Cyberpunk 2077 To Become Steam's 4th Biggest Game Of All Time

Smilegate's recently released PC MMO Lost Ark continues to soar on Steam, recently surpassing 1 million concurrent players on its way to becoming the fourth most-played game in Steam's history.

Lost Ark is also only the fifth game ever to pass 1 million concurrent players on Steam, the others being Cyberpunk 2077, Dota 2, CS: Go, and PUBG, according to SteamDB.

#LostArk becomes the fifth game to ever reach over ONE million concurrent players on Steam!

It also beat Cyberpunk 2077's record of 1.05 million and became 4th most played game of all time.https://t.co/EmOFD0tsUy pic.twitter.com/38peh60aIW — SteamDB (@SteamDB) February 12, 2022

Following its early access launch for people who bought the founder's pack, Lost Ark released officially for everyone as a free-to-play game on February 11 with some notable fixes at launch. The release was delayed slightly, but did eventually release that day.

Lost Ark has also seen huge numbers of viewers on Twitch(which is owned by Lost Ark's publisher Amazon). The game saw more than 1.3 million viewers watching Lost Ark related streams during the game's head start launch. Watching certain streams for the game grants players in-game rewards in the form of Twitch Drops as part of the Legends of Lost Ark launch event.

Lost Ark is the second success story for Amazon Games in recent months, following the big release of the MMO New World in 2021. Lost Ark was originally released in South Korea years ago.

