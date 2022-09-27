Lost Ark Machinist Update Brings The Big Guns September 28: Full Patch Notes

Lost Ark's second major update for September brings the big guns, with the debut of the drone-strike-calling Machinist headlining the free-to-play MMORPG's latest update.

The update is appropriately called the Rage with the Machinist update, and the Machinist is definitely the main attraction. Joining other Gunner advanced classes like the Artillerist, Sharpshooter, Gunslinger, and the Deadeye, the Machinist is all about using cutting-edge technology to obliterate foes. Through a combination of guns, lasers, an advanced Hypersync suit, and a deadly drone, the Machinist looks to bring the boom to the demons of Arkesia. They might even get a bullet in the head.

The September “Rage with the Machinist” Update arrives in Arkesia tomorrow. An old threat also resurfaces in the next Legion Raid; Kakul-Saydon and his dangerously alluring Midnight Circus.

Find the full details below!

Speaking of demons, this latest update will introduce Lost Ark's third Legion raid, where players will face off against the killer demon clowns of the Midnight Circus and its leader, Kakul-Saydon. Players will need an item level of 1,475 to confront the nightmare-inducing act, but an easier "rehearsal" version of the raid can be attempted at item level 1,385.

The update also introduces a few ways to speed up player progress, adding yet another Powerpass for players who have completed the Punika continent to use in order to boost an alternate character to 1,302 item level. However, this Powerpass can only be used until October 26, so players shouldn't sit on it for long. Special missions have also been added for characters between item level 1,302 and 1,415 that grant additional upgrade materials to speed up their progress. These special event missions will be active until November 23, so players should take advantage of them while they can.

A number of server merges will happen alongside the update, which players can find more details about here. Read on for the full patch notes below.

Lost Ark Rage With The Machinist Update Patch Notes

MACHINIST ADVANCED CLASS

The Machinist is armed to the teeth with highest-tech machine guns, laser weapons, along with a Drone capable of remote, precise strikes and unique attacks. When standard weapons and drone strikes aren’t enough to take down a target, the Machinist can activate their identity skill and suit up in cutting-edge technology with the Hypersync ability. Energy cores for the high-tech Hypersync suit can be charged by landing attacks, and once entered, Hypersync core energy will be expended by abilities until the Machinist runs out.

The Machinist joining the Deadeye, Gunslinger, Artillerist, and Sharpshooter as the fifth Gunner Advanced Class. Learn more about the Machinist in the recent Lost Ark Academy focused on detailing its identity, Engravings, and skills.

KAKUL-SAYDON LEGION RAID

Kakul-Saydon enters the fray as the third Legion Raid. In this raid, you’ll face the insanity of the Midnight Circus as you battle members of the Mayhem Legion and Legion Commander Kakul-Saydon. No revives are available mid-battle, so be ready to fight for your life. Differing from Valtan & Vykas, Kakul-Saydon is a four-player Legion raid. This Legion Raid has 3 gates, and is complete with a swathe of new unique characteristics, abilities, and mechanics.

While players will need to be Item Level 1475 to attempt the Normal difficulty of the raid, an easier version of the raid called Midnight Circus: Rehearsal can be entered by players at Item Level 1385 to practice the difficult mechanics and teamwork required to vanquish the Mayhem Legion.

Rehearsal and Normal Modes share a weekly lockout per character. A character that clears Rehearsal Mode first will not be able to do Normal Mode that week.

Once a player has completed Normal Mode Kakul-Saydon in a given week they can no longer clear Rehearsal Mode that week on any character.

Doing Normal Mode first will grant the rewards that would have been obtained in Rehearsal Mode, in addition to all of the Normal Mode rewards.

A new special training feature has been added, and can be accessed by speaking to Beatrice in Trixion. The special training contains the same minigames encountered in the Kakul-Saydon Legon Raid for players to practice.

Two new items used in exchange for rewards are introduced in this raid: Mayhem Marks and Mayhem Trumpets. Mayhem Marks are used at the Legion Raid Exchange NPC to obtain various rewards, such as card packs, accessories, and more. Some of items have a weekly limit while others have a roster limit. Mayhem Horns are used to upgrade the bonuses provided by Legion Raid gear sets. These sets grant unique effects when 2, 4, or 6 pieces of the same set are equipped. These set effects can be increased using Mayhem Horns at a new Set Gear Management NPC available in all major cities. A new Guide Quest will be available detailing the new system in-game.

NEW PROGRESSION EVENTS

FREE PUNIKA POWERPASS

Players will receive a Punika Powerpass after completing Punika's quest “Berver's Friend”. To access this quest, players must first complete all Adventure Quests (marked by purple exclamation marks) on Punika to collect stamps and become a citizen. Once the final quest in this chain, “Honorary Punikan" has been completed, you can talk to Nia in Nia village to start "Berver's Friend." If you've already finished the quest before the update, you'll get the Powerpass when the event starts! This Event Powerpass will be delivered via in-game mail.

The Punika Powerpass will function like the North Vern Powerpasses available to players in the launch version of Lost Ark— once you’ve completed the storyline through that continent, you can use it to bring an alternate character to that point in the game. With the Punika Powerpass, you'll receive Item Level 1302 gear. This is an event Powerpass, and will expire on October 26.

SPECIAL EVENT MISSIONS

Similar to an Express Event, you can designate a character between item Level 1302 and 1415 on your roster to participate in the Special Event Missions, where they’ll earn honing materials to quickly level up to 1415. Defeat Guardians, Abyssal Dungeons, and reach Item Level thresholds to earn impactful honing material rewards. The Special Event Missions will stay active until November 23.

We’re excited to see the new alternate characters roaming Arkesia as players experience different playstyles or quickly level up a brand new Mechanist. Both of these events are available for a limited-time— so make sure you take advantage and use them while you can!

GENERAL UPDATES

The first round of server merges will begin after the regularly scheduled downtime. Find the list of servers merging and an FAQ on how these merges will be handled in our Server Merge Details article.

Updated and refreshed the daily login bonuses reward track.

Updated the Fever-time event system to allow for new types of Fever-time events. The first new event will take place during the final week of Arktoberfest from September 30 to October 3. In this event, each day, rewards can be claimed through the button normally— but a special track will also be active that grants a bonus prize. This extra reward track can be progressed through by logging and playing for 30 minutes each day. Once you meet the daily requirements, the next prize is reached. You only earn one prize, claimable at the end of the event, based on the number of days you met the requirements.

The Growth Support Effect has increased from 1370 to 1415 to help new players reach their friends in the T3end-game.

The level 22 (Legendary Engraving Selection Chest) and 25 (Lv. 3 Gem Box) rewards from Thronespire now have Item Level requirements (1445 and 1460 respectively) to open.

Updated the Item Level requirement for “Legendary Class Custom Engraving Recipe Chest” available from the vendor found on Anguished Isle to require Item Level 1445 or higher.

Added an option to report mail received from other players.

Added 6 additional character slots, to increase the previous max of 18 to 24.

AFK kick has been removed.

Additional items have been added to the Event Guardian Raid vendor, including: Legendary Card Pack (1 roster limit) Petit Saydon Pet Chest (1 roster limit) Legendary Rapport Selection Chests (2 roster limit) Event Tome of Enhancement books (3 roster limit for weapon books, 15 for armor) Regulus' Light Currency Chest (10 weekly roster limit) Vitameow (5 weekly roster limit) Leap's Essence (3 weekly roster limit) Basic Life Energy Potion (2 weekly roster limit) Daily Una Instant Completion Ticket (6 weekly roster limit) Daily Una +1 Task Ticket (1 weekly roster limit) Creation Fragment (5 weekly roster limit) Added Solar Grace, Solar Blessing, and Solar Protection honing materials. Doubled the previous amount of Destruction and Guardian Stones received. The price remains the same.



STORE UPDATES

The Rage with the Machinist Update includes special Machinist skins, the Magick Society skins, new Machinist specific bundles, and more! Find the new cosmetics showcased below.

MAGICK SOCIETY SKINS

MACHINIST ROBOTICS SKIN

MACHINIST DAWN SKIN

NOTABLE BUG FIXES