Lost Ark's Limited-Time Witcher Event Sees Players Team Up With Geralt To Solve An Interdimensional Mystery

The world of The Witcher will soon collide with that of Amazon and Smilegate RPG's free-to-play MMORPG Lost Ark, with a free limited-time event set to introduce a new storyline featuring iconic characters from CD Projekt Red's fantasy RPG series.

Geralt of Rivia, Yennefer of Vengerberg, Triss Merigold, Dandelion, and Ciri will all appear in the upcoming crossover set to arrive in January 2023 (or for those playing in Korea, right now). According to Amazon, the event storyline will feature new voice work from The Witcher's original voice cast.

The free Lost Ark and The Witcher crossover event will arrive sometime in January 2023.

Players will be able to explore the new White Wolf's Haven island, "a setting for merriment and festivals" as part of the event. When the mysterious arrival of Geralt puts a damper on the celebration, it kicks off a series of events that will see characters from the Witcher and Lost Ark universe team up "to solve a puzzle that spans time and space."

Various Witcher-themed items will be up for grabs as part of the event, including new character customizations, cards, Stronghold structures, emojis, and more. The game's store will also offer Witcher-themed cosmetics over the course of the event.

Lost Ark has received a steady stream of new content since its massive February 2022 launch in regions outside of Korea, when it hit a peak of 1.3 million concurrent players on Steam. That number has gone down significantly almost 10 months later, but the MMO is still among the most-played games on Valve's platform, with numerous additional classes, raids, islands, and more having been added in recent months. The game's most recent-addition, the dagger-wielding Reaper, was added in November alongside major Stronghold and class balance changes.

In Witcher news, CD Projekt Red recently confirmed the upcoming Unreal Engine 5 remake of the first game in The Witcher series will be fully open-world, marking a major change from the original. The developer is also working on brand-new entries in The Witcher franchise. A free next-gen update for The Witcher 3, which will include visual enhancements and items themed after Netflix's Witcher show, is coming December 14.