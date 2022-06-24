Lost Ark June Update Will Not Include Pay-To-Win Cosmetics, Amazon Says

Lost Ark's next major update is on the horizon, but when it does arrive on June 30, it won't include a previously promised feature--Yoz's Jar.

In a new blog post outlining features coming to the free-to-play MMO in the Wrath of the Covetous Legion update, Lost Ark's Western publisher Amazon states the Yoz's Jar cosmetics system described in the game's recent roadmap won't be featured in the upcoming update as originally planned.

The jar would have introduced a new cosmetic system into Lost Ark, and while it was primarily just for fashion purposes, epic and legendary skins obtained through Yoz's Jar would have granted 1% or 2% attack power increases, depending on rarity. Yoz's Jar cosmetics would have been obtainable from the in-game store via Royal Crystals. The skins could then be sold on the player-to-player market. Players can exchange non-premium currencies like gold for premium ones like Royal Crystals through an in-game exchange system. Therefore, it would have technically been possible for players to buy Yoz's Jar cosmetics without needing to spend real money.

However, Amazon concedes that while it would be possible in theory, the reality is that the price the items would fetch on the player-to-player market or the amount of gold needed to exchange for crystals would be far out of the reach of most players. Citing player feedback around concerns that the cosmetics could be considered "pay-to-win" thanks to the stat boosts they provide, Amazon decided to cut the feature from the coming update.

"We didn't want players to feel that the skins found in Yoz's Jar were necessary for gameplay, especially if gated by a significant monetary or in-game currency barrier, which is why we've decided to remove Yoz's Jar and the skins from the Wrath of the Covetous Legion update," Amazon wrote. "Flexibility and fairness to players have always been driving forces in the partnership between our teams as we work to ensure that players are able to enjoy and play Lost Ark however they see fit."

In addition to explaining Yoz's Jar's removal, Amazon detailed some free in-game gifts players will be receiving to celebrate the update's arrival. Players will be able to choose from a variety of upgrade materials and a Mokoko Skin selection chest.

Amazon will release the full patch notes for the Wrath of the Covetous Legion update, which is set to introduce new story content and a new solo dungeon, next week.

Lost Ark continues to be one of the most-played games on Steam since its launch in February, even as Amazon and developer Smilegate RPG look to combat the game's ongoing botting problems. Since launch, Lost Ark has received two classes previously released in the Korean version of the game. Amazon has promised additional classes will be added every few months.