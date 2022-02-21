Lost Ark Isn't Getting Server Transfers Anytime Soon, But Fixes For Other Top Issues Are On The Way

Amazon has outlined a list of major issues that are currently affecting Lost Ark, as well as what solutions players can expect. Unfortunately, that list of fixes doesn't include the ability to transfer servers.

Many of the MMORPG's servers are still experiencing lengthy login queues, especially in the Europe Central region. While Amazon and Smilegate RPG did spin up an entirely new European server region, Europe West, to help combat overcrowded servers, numerous issues persist. Among them are reports of missing Crystalline Auras (a paid service that grants numerous in-game benefits) as well as matchmaking issues. Fixes are in the works for both issues.

Granting players the ability to transfer servers would seem like a sure-fire way to alleviate some of game's most populated servers, but it's a function that doesn't currently exist in the Western version of Lost Ark.

"This service just rolled out in Korea and is a weekly batch process that requires maintenance to run," a post on the Lost Ark forums reads. "Therefore, unfortunately, it is not a viable option at this point for the Western version--but we will not rest until we've exhausted all options."

In a similar vein, players have asked why they aren't able to use their unlocked Powerpasses to boost a new character on a different server. Amazon states that's not an option due to how the Powerpass works, as it can only boost a character on a server that already has a level 50 character, and won't work when trying to boost a fresh character on a new server.

Players will have noticed an increase in the amount of in-game gold sellers spamming Lost Ark's chat channels with their wares, something that's still an ongoing issue in numerous other MMOs. Amazon states that it is working on improving Lost Ark's in-game moderation tools to better combat the spam and will continue to ban gold sellers as it works on a more long-term fix.

Lost Ark has proven to be a big hit for Amazon, who published and helped localize the free-to-play, top-down MMORPG that first launched in South Korea in 2019. The game's Western release saw more than 4 million players in its first three days and broke concurrent player records on Steam.