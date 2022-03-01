Lost Ark Island Guide: Island Tokens, Rewards, And Adventure Isles Explained

Unlocking the ship and the ability to explore islands opens up a whole world of possibilities in Lost Ark. Suddenly, there are dozens of islands to discover, new continents to travel to, and treasure to find. It can all be a little overwhelming.

At first glance, much of Lost Ark's island focused activities might not seem all that important. That couldn't be further from the truth--islands in Lost Ark are a key part of the endgame experience. It's from islands that you'll be able to earn huge amounts of important resources needed to upgrade your gear, accumulate various currencies you'll need to purchase unique items, and discover collectables that can be exchanged for even more rewards. Here's what you need to know about islands in Lost Ark.

Types of islands

While many islands are always available for exploring, others are only around for a limited time.

Not all islands are created equal in Lost Ark. Some can only be accessed for a limited amount of time, while others are always available to be explored. Some may feature lengthy quest lines to complete, while others are focused primarily around playing different minigames. All in all, there's three types of islands in Lost Ark you'll need to know about.

Adventure Islands

Each day, a set of three islands will be available at different times throughout the day. Which islands are available for that day can be found by checking Procyon's Compass (the compass icon underneath the mini-map). The catch here is that you can only access one of these islands a single time per day, so choose accordingly. These islands can grant various rewards ranging from card packs, runes, different currencies, and Island Tokens, so they are worth seeking out when you have the time.

Limited Time Islands

Similar to Adventure Islands, Limited Time Islands only appear for, well, a limited time, according to the in-game schedule. They often appear multiple times per day and can be accessed more than once per day, unlike Adventure Islands. However, finding these islands isn't always straightforward. Many can spawn in multiple locations, meaning you and your fellow players will need to spread out and search for their spawn location, which is designated by a whirlpool that appears 10 minutes prior to the island's scheduled appearance time. Typing in the name of the island using the overworld map's search bar in the upper right corner will reveal all the possible locations that the island can spawn. These islands often revolve around players participating in minigame-like events, but the rewards can definitely be worth it. You'll want to check these out as often as possible, as participating in these island events have a chance at rewarding you with that island's corresponding Island Token.

Static Islands

Unlike Adventure Islands or Limited Time Islands, these islands are always available for players to explore and can be easily found using the game's map. Many of these islands have quests that can be completed to earn various rewards and collectables.

Island Tokens

You'll want to collect at least 20 Island Tokens for the Greater Skill Point potion reward.

Collecting Island Tokens is one of the main reasons you'll want to explore islands, complete their quests, and participate in Limited Time Island events. Island Tokens are one of Lost Ark's many collectables, and earning enough of them will allow you to exchange them for some nice rewards. One reward that is particularly noteworthy is a Greater Skill Point Potion, which grants all characters on your roster an extra six skill points. Since more skill points equals more powerful skills, earning this potion is a must. It can be unlocked after acquiring 20 Island Tokens, which isn't all that difficult and a goal you'll want to shoot for as you work your way through Lost Ark's endgame. Not every island has an Island Token but most do.

So, how do you get Island Tokens? Sometimes it can be as easy as completing the quests for a particular island, but often it's a little more complicated than that. Many Island Tokens are rewarded as random drops for participating in that particular island's event, which means you'll likely need to visit that island and participate numerous times before you earn the Island Token. Other Island Tokens can be earned by exchanging them for large amounts of special currencies or as higher-level NPC Rapport rewards. How to obtain each island's token can be found under the Island Token section of the game's collectables menu.

Island Rewards: Upgrade materials and Pirate Coins

Many island quests will reward you with Pirate Coins, which can be used for ship upgrades.

Another key reason you'll want to explore Lost Ark's various islands, especially when just diving into the endgame, are all the rewards you'll receive. There are a handful of islands, like Serenity Isle and Panda Isle, that reward a huge amount of Tier 1 materials, which you'll be needing a lot of to upgrade the item level of your endgame gear set. Some islands that require higher item levels will even reward materials needed to upgrade Tier 2 gear. The cherry on top is that many islands also reward large amounts of Pirate Coins, which can be used to purchase various items like songs, collectables, and upgrade materials for your ships.

If you've just landed in Lost Ark's endgame, be sure to check out our endgame guide on what you should be doing after you hit level 50, as well as how you can boost new characters for free using the game's Powerpass system.