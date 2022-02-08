Lost Ark Is Out Now (If You Buy A Founder's Pack)

Amazon and Smilegate RPG's free-to-play MMORPG Lost Ark is live now if you buy one of the game's various Founder's Packs, which grant a three-day head start.

There are a total of four different Founder's Packs available, and the various benefits and currencies they grant do stack should you decide to buy more than one. The cheapest of these options is the $15 Bronze Founder's Pack, which includes the three-day head start, an exclusive pet, a special Founder's title, and 30 days of Crystalline Aura benefits (which grants a variety of in-game bonuses and is effectively Lost Ark's premium subscription).

More expensive Founder's Packs include everything from the previous tiers, but also include more in-game currencies, consumables, and equipment. The most expensive pack, the Platinum Founder's Pack, is $100 and includes even more exclusive skins, more rare gear, and larger amounts of in-game currencies. Purchasing a Founder's Pack anytime during the three-day head start window will grant access to the game.

Lost Ark will be available for all players on February 11 free of charge. Amazon, who is publishing and localizing the Korean action-MMO, is celebrating the game's launch in multiple ways, ranging from a Run the Jewels concert to a team-based Twitch streamer competition to see who can conquer Lost Ark's challenges faster and unlock rewards for their viewers.

If you're looking to dive into the world of Arkesia, check out Gamespot's Lost Ark beginner's guide for tips on making your way through the game's first few dozen hours.