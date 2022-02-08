Lost Ark Is Experiencing Launch Issues On Steam, And Players Aren't Taking It Well

Players are encountering "connection time out" errors when trying to download the free-to-play MMORPG.

By on

Comments

Lost Ark's head start period is supposed to be live now, but as pointed out by both players and the official Lost Ark Twitter account, that's not exactly the case.

Players who have purchased one of the game's Founder's Packs on Steam are supposed to get a three-day head start ahead of the game's official, free-to-play launch on February 11. But it seems there's currently an issue with being able to download the game, with users getting "connection time out" errors. GameSpot has independently confirmed the issue, which seems to occur even if you've pre-installed the game prior to the head start launch.

The official Lost Ark Twitter has confirmed the issue and is working with Steam to resolve the problem. The account will offer updates as they become available.

In the meantime, players on the game's subreddit are not taking the launch woes well.

The game is currently doing huge numbers on Twitch, as player are patiently waiting for the chance to log in and play. Amazon is celebrating Lost Ark's launch in a number of ways, including a Twitch competition where streamers are competing to conquer the game's challenges and unlock in-game rewards for their viewers.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Lost Ark
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)