Lost Ark Hunt For The Guardian Slayer Update Arrives March 10: Full Patch Notes

Amazon has detailed all the new content coming to its MMORPG Lost Ark as part of its Hunt for the Guardian Slayer update on March 10, and it includes everything from new endgame content to a Mario Kart-inspired limited-time event.

As previously detailed, the update will introduce the first of the game's Abyss Raid, which are eight-player endgame boss battles against massive Guardians. The first to be introduced, Argos, will have three distinct phases, with a separate table of rewards for each phase that can be claimed once a week. Players will need at least an item level of 1370 to participate in the new content and must have first complete an associated guide quest to unlock the feature.

A new limited-time event will also make its way to the game--the Arkesia Grand Prix. This event will pit two teams of seven players against one another in a race. Players will need to be level 50 to participate, and the event will be live for roughly a month.

This update will also introduce new story content, new islands, and lay the groundwork for the game's first competitive Proving Grounds PvP season. There will also be a new series of login bonuses available for players to claim each day, with rewards available until the arrival of the game's April update.

While Lost Ark's concurrent player counts have dipped since its record-breaking launch week of 1.3 million concurrent players on Steam, the game is still wildly popular. Amazon has stated it will be looking to address common criticisms about Lost Ark involving gender-locked classes and revealing female outfits in the future, and it recently banned over 1 million illegitimate bot accounts from the game. The full patch notes for the March update are below.

Lost Ark March Update Full Patch Notes

The March Update with new content and a swath of bug fixes has arrived! Downtime for the update will begin on March 10 at 12AM PT (8AM UTC) and is expected to last 4 hours. Find the new content (including a few additions from our previous announced features) and the list of fixes below.

SPOTLIGHT

KADAN STORY EPISODE (INCLUDES ISTERI & ILLUSION BAMBOO ISLANDS)

Experience a new storyline, complete with its own quests, new islands, and cinematic moments. These quests will include a cast of new and returning characters as you learn more about the Sidereals and search for the legendary Kadan, the first Guardian slayer, in your journey to find the final Ark.

Players will need to have completed Feiton, alongside completing the following quests: ‘Yorn - Let There Be Light’, ‘Whispering Islet - Start of Our Story’, and ‘Illusion Bamboo Island - End of the Trials’ as a prerequisite before embarking on the new end-game questlines. Both Isteri & Illusion Bamboo islands are recommended for players at item level 1100.

ABYSS RAID: ARGOS

Similar to the Guardian Raids that players have encountered in their adventures across Arkesia, participants will need to work together to defeat the Guardian Argos before time expires, with a limited number of revives available to the party. As an unrelenting foe, eight players are required to face Argos.

Players will need to progress through three distinct phases as they work together to vanquish this powerful Guardian. In the three phases, Argos will grow more powerful with different mechanics and attack patterns. Each phase has its own table of rewards (collectable once a week), and a different item level requirement for players to participate.

Phase 1 - Item Level 1370

Phase 2 - Item Level 1385

Phase 3 - Item Level 1400

To face Argos players must first complete the guide quest “Abyss Raid Unlocked!”. Those meeting the requirements are able to enter the encounter through the Abyss Raid Statue in major cities, where they can look for battle companions through match-making or by finding a specific group. Players can also find a group and enter the encounter using the “Find Party” button located below the mini-map.

GENERAL UPDATES

ARKESIA GRAND PRIX

Looking for a change of pace after intense Abyssal Raids and Competitive Proving Grounds matches? Look no further than the limited-time Arkesia Grand Prix racing event, available for the next month. In this mode, two teams of seven players (7v7) will compete against each other, racing around a course while transformed and attempting to progress toward their goal while preventing the other team from progressing. Progress can be earned by reaching the goal and eating cakes! The Arkesia Grand Prix will be live for roughly a month after the March update, until the April Update releases.

An NPC named “Arkesia Grand Prix Manager” will arrive in every major city (other than Prideholme) to help you enter the event, granting an “[Event][Daily] Go to the Arena!” quest for players to gain entry. Players must be level 50 to enter the event. Please note there is a known issue that the messaging for this requirement is only available in English in-game.

COMPETITIVE PROVING GROUNDS SEASON 1

Unlike the other content in the March Update, the initial March update will lay the groundwork for Season 1 of Competitive Proving Grounds, and the season will begin later in the month. We’ll keep you posted on the exact time the season is set to kick-off.

Time to start honing your player vs. player skills— the first season of competitive Proving Grounds is on its way; where players can battle each other for prestige and rewards. Players will be able to queue solo for the 'Team Deathmatch' mode. As you win and lose throughout the season, you can track your 'Competitive Match Average Score'. Your rank is determined based on your score, as are the rewards you receive when the season ends. To participate, players will need to play Proving Grounds and reach Tier 1, so make sure to get some matches in before Season 1 begins!

NEW SKINS

Added the Omen skin collection to the in-game store. These cosmetics will be available in exchange for Royal Crystals until the April Update releases.

NEW LOG-IN BONUSES

The March update will add a new track for players to receive daily rewards for logging and claiming on a daily basis. Rewards include a variety of helpful materials, such as honing materials, rapport selection chests, card packs, and much more! This track will have 25 daily bonuses, alongside additional rewards at the 10, 15, and 20 day thresholds. These rewards will be available until our April Update.

Europe West will be receiving modified log-in bonuses to help players who moved regions to catch up. We'll share more information on our official forums soon for Europe West players.

NOTABLE BUG FIXES