Lost Ark: Here's The Latest On Server Queues; Free DLC Announced For Everyone

Smilegate's newly released PC game Lost Ark is flying high right now and breaking records. It's so popular that the game continues to have server queues, which isn't an ideal situation for players who want to jump in and play as quickly as possible. Thankfully, Smilegate has now said it's working "as quickly as possible" to spin up a new server region in Europe to accommodate players in that part of the world.

In a blog post, Smilegate said it's been "blown away" by the volume of players who have jumped into Lost Ark since the game was released widely on February 11. To help get players into the game faster, Smilegate said it's working around the clock to add the new European servers.

"While we understand lengthy queue times may persist, we will need time to ensure everything is set up to be in top shape to help accommodate all players to get in game," the studio said.

This will be a new server region distinct from the Central Europe server group that already exists. Smilegate added that this new region will not support cross-region play. As a result, any region-wide features--including balances for Royal Crystal and Silver--will not move to the new region.

With this in mind, Smilegate said the new European server location is being made to appeal to people who haven't started Lost Ark yet or aren't fully committed to playing on their existing server. Smilegate also said players who might want to switch server regions should hold off on redeeming any items in Lost Ark that are only available "per account," and this includes some Founder's Pack items.

Finally, Smilegate announced that it is giving away a free gift to all Lost Ark players to celebrate the game's big launch. All players will receive the following non-tradeable items when the new server for Europe comes online:

  • Vehicle Selection Chest (choice of either mount)
    • Terpeion
    • Terpeion of the Shadow
  • Midsummer Night’s Dream Instrument Skin Selection Chest
  • Healing Battle Item Chest x10
  • Offensive Battle Item Chest x10
  • Legendary Rapport Selection Chest x3
  • Weekly Trade potions Pack x3
  • Phoenix Plume x20
Here are the free mounts coming to Lost Ark for all players
Lost Ark is one of the most popular video games on the planet right now, recently surpassing 1.3 million concurrent players on Steam to become the platform's second-biggest game of all time. The game was originally released in South Korea back in 2019 before coming to the West this month.

In other news, publisher Amazon Games has clarified that robots, simians, and aliens are allowed to play Lost Ark, but only after they have taken over the Earth.

For more on Lost Ark, check out GameSpot's recent guides below.

