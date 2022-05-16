Lost Ark Continues To Battle Bots, Millions Banned Already

Lost Ark developer Smilegate is stepping up its efforts to ban even more bots from the MMORPG in the future.

By on

Comments

Developer Smilegate has posted a new update on Lost Ark and the continuing fight against bots that plague the game. The studio acknowledged that while there's still plenty of work to be done, it has managed to successfully purge the free-to-play MMORPG of several million bots. Accounts that had participated in botting, hacking, or gold selling had been discovered and banned, and other improvements include a level-gated area chat to keep brand-new accounts from spamming gold-selling advertisements.

Additionally, Smilegate has updated the game's automatic chat moderation to pick up on lines and phrases commonly used by gold sellers, changed the reward structures of quests and events to add a stronger deterrent against using bots to farm gold, and have blocked IPs from regions that have shown large amounts of bot activity.

Click To Unmute
  1. BOTW's Most Anime Combat Of 2022 Explained
  2. Sword Master Reacts to MORE Elden Ring Weapons
  3. Alleged Silent Hill Screenshot Leak Explained | GameSpot News
  4. "We're Machine Gun Heavy" - Firearms Expert Reacts To MORE Squad’s Guns
  5. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl - Jenny Gameplay Showcase
  6. Reverse Collapse: Code Name Bakery - Cinematic Trailer
  7. Toughest Game Achievements That Aren't Worth The Stress
  8. Top Gun: Maverick Stars on Who Sick During Flight Training
  9. GROOVY! | Evil Dead: The Game Livestream
  10. Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong | Leysha Character Spotlight
  11. PUBG - Survivor Pass : GALAXY SQUAD
  12. Reverse Collapse: Code Name Bakery - Gameplay Trailer - New Mechanics Feature

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Lost Ark: Director's Trailer

"While each of these tactics has shown some measure of success in removing bots from the game, our work is far from over," the studio wrote in a blog post. "We can't share all the details, because we don't want to help bot users more easily adapt to our tactics, but we're working closely with Easy Anti Cheat to improve their support of Lost Ark and with Smilegate RPG to improve the native bot detection system, while tuning events and rewards to prevent or remove paths for bot abuse."

Captcha or two-factor authentication tools have been suggested by the Lost Ark community, but Smilegate explained that implementing them would require sizeable platform and architectural changes to add to the game. Other options that will have less of an intrusive impact on players are currently being explored.

If you're diving back into Lost Ark, the major Battle for the Throne of Chaos content update was added to the game last month and you can check out more of how it shakes up the game in our Ark Pass guide. Two new classes are also headed to Arkesia this month and Lost Ark could come to consoles in the future.

Most Anticipated PC Games For 2022 And Beyond
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Lost Ark
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)