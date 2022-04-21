Lost Ark Battle For The Throne Of Chaos Update Adds Battle Pass, New Class: Full Patch Notes

Lost Ark's Battle For the Throne of Chaos update arrives today, and it's the biggest update to Smilegate RPG and Amazon's free-to-play MMORPG yet, adding a new class, a battle pass, a new continent, numerous quality-of-life updates, and more.

As detailed in the official patch notes, the new martial artist advanced class, the Glaivier, is the highlight. It's the first new class added to the Western version of Lost Ark since release. Wielding both a spear and a glaive, the Glaivier can swap between the two weapons with the press of a button, and each weapon has its own unique abilities and strengths. The glaive excels at clearing out huge groups of enemies, while the spear is ideal for poking down bosses.

Of course, the Glaivier isn't the only new addition coming to Lost Ark as part of the Battle for the Throne of Chaos update. The new patch will also see the addition of the South Vern continent, where a demon army is amassing at the titular Throne of Chaos, which serves as a link between the demon realm of Petrania and Arkesia. It will be up to players to journey through the new zone, gather allies, and put an end to the demon's schemes, in the process participating in what looks to be Lost Ark's biggest and most cinematic large-scale battle to date. Players will need an item level of 1340 and have completed the Punika continent to journey to South Vern.

Along the way players will be able to level up their Ark Pass, a new addition to the MMO that effectively serves as an account-wide battle pass that grants players additional rewards for doing various in-game missions, whether it be participating in Guardian Raids, completing Una's Tasks, or simply playing a tune on their instrument. There is a free tier that will grant various crafting items, currencies, and upgrade materials, as well as two additional paid tiers that players can purchase with a premium currency to earn more rewards, including weapon and armor skins.

For players who've completed the Feiton main story questline or do so before June 30, Smilegate RPG will be awarding players a new Feiton Powerpass, which can be used to boost a new character, including the Glaivier, to level 50 with 960 item level gear. There will also be an ongoing Express Mission event until the same date, which players under item level 1,000 can use to score some additional gear upgrade materials.

Other, smaller additions include a number of quality-of-life changes, including an improved Book of Coordination, improved co-op play for Secret Maps, and a new 25-day track of daily log in rewards. You can find the full patch notes below.

Smilegate RPG and Amazon will be adding more new content, including the Destroyer class, in May. Lost Ark continues to be one of the most played games on Steam, having broken 1.3 million concurrent players shortly after the game's launch.

Lost Ark Battle For The Throne Of Chaos Update Full Patch Notes

NEW ADVANCED CLASS - GLAIVIER

Practicing an artistic and deadly form of martial arts, the Glaivier slices her way through the battlefield, weaving together attacks with her spear and glaive. The Glaivier has two distinct skill sets which can be swapped between— Focus and Flurry— with each stance and skill set represented by one of her two weapons. The shorter spear is used to unleash a furious barrage in the Focus stance, while the longer glaive harnesses the Flurry stance for gracefully lethal strikes and sweeping attacks. While certain builds may focus your attention onto one of these weapons, an effective Glaivier can maximize their potential by creating balance between the two stances, building up energy in one stance which grants an impactful stat-boost when swapping to the other. Learn more about the Glaivier in the latest Lost Ark Academy.

NEW CONTINENT - SOUTH VERN

Discover and explore a new region of Arkesia with the introduction of South Vern. The settlers of South Vern borrowed technology from many different races to turn this once-barren land into a place of abundant waters and green pastures. Hearing rumors of the dangers that plagued North Vern, the Senate shut South Vern down and formed a new knightly order. Suspecting that something was amiss, Ealyn, the Queen of Vern ordered Knight Commander Avele to investigate. What could be happening to this peaceful continent? Uncover the mysteries of South Vern as you venture into this new region, encounter new characters, and complete quests. The South Vern storyline will conclude in an epic battle, with the power to shift the future of Arkesia. South Vern will join Punika as the second Tier 3 continent, requiring an item level of 1340 to begin.

In addition to the storyline, South Vern will include the normal difficulty of the new Chaos Line activity. The South Vern Chaos Dungeons, Field Boss, and Chaos Gate will be added in a future update, when more players have reached the minimum item level required to participate (1415). We apologize for an earlier communication stating that Thunderwings and the Chaos Gate would be available.

PROGRESSION EVENTS - APRIL 21 - JUNE 30

FEITON POWERPASS

Players will receive a Feiton Powerpass after completing Feiton's main story quest “Will” during the event period, or, if you've already finished the quest before the update, you'll get the Powerpass when the event starts! The Feiton Powerpass will function like the Vern Powerpasses available to players in the launch version of Lost Ark— once you’ve completed the storyline through that continent, you’ll be able to use it to bring an alternate character to that point in the game. With a Feiton Powerpass, you'll receive level 960 gear. This is an event Powerpass that will expire on June 30.

EXPRESS MISSION EVENT

This new event will allow players to select one of their characters at combat level 50 that’s under item level 1000 to do “Express Missions”. That character will be granted level 302 gear, and have an opportunity to complete express and bonus missions for significant honing and progression rewards. The missions will be split up into four sections, corresponding to the major continents found in Tier 1 and Tier 2 (North Vern, Rohendel, Yorn, and Feiton), each granting an abundance of materials relevant to that tier to help players progress, such as silver, honing materials, major potions, Engravings, and much more.

For newer players, we hope this helps them catch up to friends while still learning Tier 1 & 2 and the game modes within them. For players already in Tier 3, this event can be used to quickly level up a new alternate character (maybe a new Glaivier?). Completing all the missions will grant a very impactful reward - so make sure to take advantage of this event while it’s around! Like the Feiton Powerpass, the Express Mission Event will be around until June 30.

STORE UPDATES

ARK PASS

The Ark Pass adds new ways for players to earn meaningful rewards just by playing Lost Ark. With the Ark Pass, players can complete missions to progress their Ark Pass levels— and with each level you reach, you’ll earn rewards. The regular Ark Pass is completely free, and grants a variety of helpful rewards, such as honing material selection chests, pirate coins, and even a mount! In addition to the regular, free Ark Pass, players can purchase two additional levels— Premium & Super Premium— that add additional rewards to the rewards track. Ark Pass progress is roster wide.

The Premium Ark Pass will add additional rewards at every level that players will earn alongside the free rewards. Some examples include more honing material selection chests, gems, rapport chests, and a Vertus Pet! On top of the Regular & Premium rewards, the Super Premium Ark Pass layers in selection chests for the Noble Banquet skin collection, the Noble Banquet Wallpaper, and some legendary rapport chests throughout the 30 levels of the Ark Pass.

The Premium pass can be acquired in exchange for 1,500 Royal Crystals, and the Super Premium (all rewards + Noble Banquet skins) for 3,000 Royal Crystals. The Premium and Super Premium Ark Passes will be available in the in-game store until June 18, and progress can be earned until July 14.

GENERAL STORE UPDATES & NEW SKIN SETS

Glaivier special packages have been added, including the Graceful Monkey skin set. The Noble Banquet skin collection has also been added to the in-game store for players interested in purchasing separately from the Premium Ark Pass.

A few other minor store updates will take place in the April Update. Some item quantities have been adjusted in Mari’s Secret Shop, and a few new Crystal bundles are available in the in-game store.

GENERAL UPDATES

Added a 25-day track of new daily log-in rewards.

Improved co-op party play for Secret Maps. Now all four members can submit a map to get rewards with one run. No more worrying about someone dropping from your group after you used your map!

Chat tab changes will now be shared across your roster.

Modified voice chat volume settings to stay within a medium range of volume outputs.

Updated the server selection screen background.

Increased available character slots from 12 to 18.

Fixed an issue where skill tree info is not shown when viewing PvP skill info from Book Of Coordination while in a Custom Lobby.

Improved Book of Coordination settings. Players can now set up skill presets, tripod levels, skill runes, gems, item set effects, etc.

Updated text to better detail certain Welcome Challenges.

Adjusted rewards drop location for Naruna Hot Springs.

Added additional controller settings allowing users to tweak the pointer speed and thumbstick deadzone.

Added a new button in Custom PvP Lobbies allowing users to view all players’ active Book of Coordination presets.

Added an option to clear all text within the active chat tab when right-clicking.

Added a new setting allowing players to disable the virtual keyboard while using a controller.

NOTABLE BUG FIXES