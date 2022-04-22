Lost Ark - Ark Pass Explained: All Rewards, Skins, And How To Level Up

With the arrival of Lost Ark's major Battle for the Throne of Chaos content update also comes the free-to-play MMORPG's first battle pass, aka the Ark Pass. This new reward track doesn't replace any of the existing ones--there's still the daily log-in bonus rewards--but offers yet another way for dedicated players to earn additional honing materials, currencies, ship materials, cards, and even a mount, for free. Here's everything in the first Ark Pass and how to earn its rewards.

How To Progress The Ark Pass

An example of the various missions that can be completed for Ark Pass XP.

To level up the Ark Pass and earn new rewards, you'll need to complete missions that reward Ark Pass XP, which can be found under the Ark Pass screen. There are both Normal Missions, which can be repeated multiple times per week until a weekly XP limit is reached, as well as Season Missions, which can only be completed once per Ark Pass.

Many of the Normal Missions are tasks you'll already be accomplishing if you're a frequent player. These involve clearing Chaos Dungeons, Guardian Raids, and Abyssal Dungeons, as well as completing daily Una's Tasks. The Season Missions are also things you'll likely already be doing, but aren't as directly tied to end-game progression. These missions can be anything from using the Ocean Liner 20 times or playing music 20 different times on your instrument. You can also, if you choose, purchase Ark Pass XP directly. Ark Pass progress and claimed rewards are shared across your entire roster.

Lost Ark Ark Pass Rewards

You'll be spending a lot of time collecting rewards on this screen.

The Ark Pass is divided into three separate reward tracks, one free track and two premium tracks. The vast majority of the rewards are found in the free track, but the Premium reward track also contains a fair amount of extra goodies, namely Rapport item chests, additional honing materials, and an exclusive pet.

That being said, the best rewards, such as the Noble Banquet skin collection, require the Super Premium Ark Pass and are more sparsely spread throughout the Ark Pass around every five tiers or so. The Premium Ark Pass can be purchased for 1,500 Royal Crystals (roughly $15) and the Super Premium Ark Pass can be purchased for 3,000 (roughly $30). The Super Premium Ark Pass contains all rewards found in the Premium reward track as well, and if you start off with the Premium Pass you can upgrade to Super Premium at any time before the pass expires for an additional 1,500 Royal Crystals. Both premium tracks can be purchased until June 18, with the pass expiring on July 14. Below is the full list of Ark Pass rewards.

Lv. 1 Free Rewards - Bloodclaw's Glittering Coin x 10, Ascendant Honing Chest (Destruction Stone)/ Premium Rewards - Ascendant Honing Chest (Destruction Stone)

Lv. 2 Free Rewards - Sailing Coin Selection Chest x 3, Ascendant Honing Chest (Guardian Stone)/ Premium Rewards - Ascendant Honing Chest (Guardian Stone)

Lv. 3 Free Rewards - Ascendant Ship Parts Chest x 1, Ascendant Honing Chest (Shard) x 3/ Premium Rewards - Ascendant Honing Chest (Shard) x 3

Lv. 4 Free Rewards - Ascendant Ship Parts Chest x 1, Ascendant Honing Chest (Leapstone 1) x 3/ Premium Rewards - Ascendant Honing Chest (Leapstone 1) x 3

Lv. 5 Free Rewards - Regulus' Light Currency Chest x 5/ Premium Rewards - Ascendant Honing Chest (Destruction Stone) x 1/ Super Premium Rewards - Noble Banquet Wallpaper

Lv. 6 Free Rewards - Sailing Coin Selection Chest x 3, Regulus' Light Currency Chest x 5/ Premium Rewards - Regulus' Light Currency Chest x 5

Lv. 7 Free Rewards - Basic Timber x 180, Ascendant Gem Selection Chest x 5/ Premium Rewards - Ascendant Gem Selection Chest x 5

Lv. 8 Free Rewards - Uncommon Timber x 180, Fusion Material Selection Chest x 1/ Premium Rewards- Fusion Material Chest Selection x 1

Lv. 9 Free Rewards - Ascendant Ship Blueprint Chest x 3, Ascendant Honing Chest (Support) x 1/ Premium Rewards - Ascendant Honing Chest (Support) x 1

Lv. 10 Free Rewards - Soul Vanguard Selection Chest x 1/ Premium Rewards - Legendary Rapport Selection Chest x 2/ Super Premium Rewards - Legendary Rapport Selection Chest x 2

The Noble Banquet skin collection, which players will need to fully progress through the Ark Pass at the Super Premium tier to unlock each piece of.

Lv. 11 Free Rewards - Ascendant Ship Parts Chest x 1, Ascendant Honing Chest (Destruction Stone) x 1/ Premium Rewards - Ascendant Honing Chest (Destruction Stone) x 1

Lv. 12 Free Rewards - Ascendant Ship Parts Chest x 1, Ascendant Honing Chest (Guardian Stone) x 1/ Premium Rewards - Ascendant Honing Chest (Guardian Stone) x 1

Lv. 13 Free Rewards - Ascendant Ship Parts Chest x 1, Ascendant Honing Chest (Shard) x 3/ Premium Rewards - Ascendant Honing Chest (Shard) x 3

Lv. 14 Free Rewards - Ascendant Ship Blueprint Chest x 3, Ascendant Honing Chest (Leapstone II) x 3/ Premium Rewards - Ascendant Honing Chest (Leapstone II) x 3

Lv. 15 Free Rewards - Regulus' Light Currency Chest x 5/ Premium Rewards - Ascendant Honing Chest (Guardian Stones) x 1/ Super Premium Rewards - Noble Banquet Headwear Selection Chest x 1

The Vertus pet can be claimed at Ark Pass level 30 in the Premium tier.

Lv. 16 Free Rewards - Basic Life Energy Potion x 3, Ascendant Honing Chest (Destruction Stone) x 1/ Premium Rewards - Ascendant Honing Chest (Destruction Stone) x 1

Lv. 17 Free Rewards - Ascendant Dispatch Seal Chest x 1, Ascendant Honing Chest (Guardian Stone) x 1/ Premium Rewards - Ascendant Honing Chest (Guardian Stone) x 1

Lv. 18 Free Rewards - Epic Trade Skill Tools Selection Chest x 3, Ascendant Honing Chest (Shard) x 3/ Premium Rewards - Ascendant Honing Chest (Shard) x 3

Lv. 19 Free Rewards - Epic Trade Skill Tools Selection Chest x 3, Ascendant Honing Chest (Leapstone II) x 3/ Premium Rewards - Ascendant Honing Chest (Leapstone II) x 3

Lv. 20 Free Rewards - Ascendant Honing Chest (Support) x 1/ Premium Rewards - Ascendant Honing Chest (Leapstone III) x 1/ Super Premium Rewards - Noble Banquet Chestpiece Selection Chest x 1

The Noble Banquet weapon skins can be claimed at Ark Pass level 30 in the Super Premium tier.

Lv. 21 Free Rewards - Epic Rapport Selection Chest x 10, Ascending Honing Chest (Destruction Stone) x 1/ Premium Rewards - Ascendant Honing Chest (Destruction Stone) x 1

Lv. 22 Free Rewards - Legendary Rapport Selection Chest x 2, Ascendant Honing Chest (Guardian Stone) x 1/ Premium Rewards - Ascendant Honing Chest (Guardian Stone) x 1

Lv. 23 Free Rewards - Epic Rapport Selection Chest x 10, Ascendant Honing Chest (Shard) x 3/ Premium Rewards - Ascendant Honing Chest (Shard) x 3

Lv. 24 Free Rewards - Legendary Rapport Selection Chest x 2, Ascendant Honing Chest (Leapstone II) x 3/ Premium Rewards - Ascendant Honing Chest (Leapstone II) x 3

Lv. 25 Free Rewards - Ascendant Honing Chest (Support) x 1/ Premium Rewards - Ascendant Gem Selection Chest x 1/ Super Premium Rewards - Noble Banquet Pants Selection Chest x1

Lv. 26 Free Rewards - Any Card Pack x 5, Regulus' Light Currency Pack x 5/ Premium Rewards - Regulus' Light Currency Pack x 5

Lv. 27 Free Rewards - Any Card Pack x 5, Ascendant Gem Selection Chest x 5/ Premium Rewards - Ascendant Gem Selection Chest x 5

Lv. 28 Free Rewards - Eternity Essence x 3, Fusion Material Selection Chest x 1/ Premium Rewards - Fusion Material Selection Chest x 1

Lv. 29 Free Rewards - Pheon x 25, Ascendant Honing Chest (Support) x 1/ Premium Rewards - Ascendant Honing Chest (Support) x 1

Lv. 30 Free Rewards - Legendary Card Pack x 1/ Premium Rewards - Vertus Pet Selection Chest x 1/ Super Premium Rewards - Noble Banquet Weapon Selection Chest x 1