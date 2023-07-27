Lords Of The Fallen's PC Specs Have Been Revealed, And You'll Likely Need An SSD To Play

HexWorks has revealed an extended gameplay presentation for their highly anticipated dark-fantasy action-RPG, Lords of the Fallen. The nearly 18-minute video showcases VO-accompanied gameplay, offering a glimpse into the vast and harrowing environments players will explore in their mission to overthrow Adyr, the demon God. This game is a complete franchise reboot and is scheduled for release on October 13 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

The official Steam page for the upcoming reboot of Deck13's challenging souls-like from 2014 has been updated, allowing players to finally see what they're in for in this new version. This new version retains the original's action-RPG structure but features a darker world and art style, more challenging combat, and even detective elements. You can check out the system requirements directly below the extended gameplay presentation.

The gameplay presentation showcases the unique dual-realm mechanic of Lords of the Fallen. Players will navigate not just one but two interconnected worlds: the living realm Axiom and its undead counterpart, Umbral. By using the Umbral Lamp, players can cross over to the parallel world, but doing so consumes one of their two lives. Additionally, when they die in the living realm, they'll automatically resurrect in the undead realm for one final chance to survive.

The presentation also highlights the uninterrupted co-op feature, where players can invite a friend or a randomly selected player to join their adventure and fight alongside them.

Lords of the Fallen system requirements

Minimum specs

OS: Windows 10 64bit

Processor: Intel i5 8400 | AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Memory: 12 GB RAM

Graphics: 6GBs VRAM | NVIDIA GTX-1060 | AMD Radeon RX 590

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 45 GB available space

Additional Notes: 720p Low Quality Settings | SSD (Preferred) | HDD (Supported)

Recommended specs

OS: Windows 10 64bit

Processor: Intel i7 8700 | AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: 8GBs VRAM | NVIDIA RTX-2080 | AMD Radeon RX 6700

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 45 GB available space

Additional Notes: 1080p High Quality Settings | SSD Required

The minimum system requirements for running the game on Windows 10 64-bit include an Intel i5 8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 processor, 12 GB RAM, and a graphics card with 6GB VRAM, such as NVIDIA GTX-1060 or AMD Radeon RX 590. The game requires DirectX 11 and 45 GB of available storage space. A 720p resolution at low-quality settings is recommended, and an SSD is preferred but HDD is also supported.

For a smoother and higher-quality gaming experience, the recommended system requirements suggest a Windows 10 64-bit OS, an Intel i7 8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 processor, and 16 GB RAM. Players will need a graphics card with 8GB VRAM, such as NVIDIA RTX-2080 or AMD Radeon RX 6700. DirectX 12 is required, along with a broadband internet connection and 45 GB of available storage space. A 1080p resolution at high-quality settings is advised, and an SSD is necessary for optimal performance.

Lords of the Fallen is set for release on October 13 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Until then, you can check out GameSpot's Lords of the Fallen preorder guide.