Lords Of The Fallen 2 Still Happening, But Maybe Not Soon

A sequel to the Dark Souls-like game Lords of the Fallen is still happening, but developer CI Games has put only a "very small team" to work on the project, suggesting it might not come out anytime soon.

CI Games CEO Marek Tyminski told Eurogamer, "We definitely have that game in our plans and we definitely want to make this a great game. We're very serious about Lords of the Fallen the sequel."

He added that CI Games is not going "halfway" with the game. Giving the team the time it needs to make a good game is "the quality way" of moving forward, he said.

In 2015, Tyminski said CI Games was hoping to release Lords of the Fallen 2 in 2017, but that no longer appears to be the plan.

"I wouldn't say it's a couple of years away," he told Eurogamer in the new interview. "We've been working quite a lot on Lords of the Fallen 2, we really did a lot. It's really finding the best teams who can work on that game together, and when we have that setting, we pretty much know what we want to do."

Also featured in the interview is Tomasz Gop, the producer for the first Lords of the Fallen game and the sequel before he stepped away in 2015. He has no left CI Games entirely, telling Eurogamer he was let go "because of a reduction in team, in scope, in budget, in business approach." Gop is now working at Destructive Creations, the team behind the controversial shooter Hatred.

GameSpot's 8/10 Lords of the Fallen review praised the game's combat system and atmospheric worlds. Reviewer Kevin VanOrd also enjoyed its grotesque creature designs that helped hammer home the dark setting.

Lords of the Fallen sold hundreds of thousands of copies and was ultimately profitable. The game was co-developed by German studio Deck 13, which apparently is not contributing to the sequel.

CI Games also made Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3, a game that the studio said it made mistakes with as it attempted to "catch up with other AAA titles."