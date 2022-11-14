Lord Of The Rings TV Show Creative Exec Launches A Gaming Studio With A Huge Investment

One of the key executives behind Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, as well as shows like The Walking Dead and The Boys, is launching a video game studio.

Sharon Tal Yguado has announced Astrid Entertainment, a new gaming studio that aims to create "fantastical living worlds that inspire positive, community play" across mediums.

A New World awaits for Astrid

Astrid secured a "high seven-figure" pre-seed investment from companies including NetEase, Stardom, and Tower 26. The company's leadership team will be announced in the months ahead, but for now, the company said the team is promised of "accomplished and innovative gaming developers" with experience with AAA games and indie titles alike.

"Astrid is building its first fantastical interactive world, grounded in rich lore, environmental worldbuilding and system design to encourage the emergence of multiplayer stories. Players will evolve worlds differently based on their actions and choices," reads a line from Astrid's announcement. "They will get to explore the world, go on adventures, meet its fascinating characters, learn new skills, collect and share resources, all whilst building new bonds that grow and evolve over time."





"I love developing rich worlds and watching millions of people engage and build communities around them. We are seeing a new generation that wants something different," Sharon Tal Yguado said in a statement. "They enjoy walking into evocative worlds that give them freedom, let them hang out with their friends, explore, discover and create their own stories. I am incredibly lucky to have found and partnered with like-minded visionary game developers who are already pushing boundaries in this medium. We can't wait to announce our incredibly talented gaming leadership team. Soon!"

Astrid is starting up as a remote work company, and new roles will be posted to Astrid's website and LinkedIn in the time ahead.

Tal Yguado was instrumental in getting The Rings of Power off the ground. She left Amazon Studios in 2019 and later said The Rings of Power's gigantic budget was really "fake news."