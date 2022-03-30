Lord Of The Rings Online Patch Brings More Expansions To Anor

The progression server is gettting close to catching up with the game's live state.

By on

Comments

It's been a big month for Lord Of The Rings Online, with a bunch of content made free for its 15th anniversary, but the classic MMORPG still isn't slowing down. The game's latest update is due out this week, with the patch notes also including the announcement that the level cap on LOTRO's Anor progression server will be increseased in April.

Anor, the game's original legacy server, was launched a couple of years ago, and now is coming close to being up to date with the game's live servers. As of Wednesday April 13, the level cap on Anor will be raised to 130, bringing with it access to some of the game's recent expansions including Minas Morgul, The War of Three Peaks, and The Blood of Azog.

Click To Unmute
  1. Diablo 4 New Environmental Gameplay Showcase
  2. PlayStation Plus Changes Confirmed & Breath of The Wild 2 Delayed | GameSpot News
  3. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Launch Timing Update Trailer
  4. 9 Biggest Game Releases for April 2022
  5. Free PS Plus Games For April Confirmed! | GameSpot News
  6. Nintendo Switch Sports - Overview Trailer
  7. Coming Soon: Intel Arc A-Series Limited Edition Graphics
  8. DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR'S CUT - PC - OUT NOW Launch Trailer
  9. Scarlet Nexus x Tales of Arise - Collaboration Update
  10. ELDEN RING - Accolades Trailer
  11. Genshin Impact Kamisato Ayato Character Breakdown Trailer
  12. Nine Sols 九日 - Teaser Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Lord Of The Rings Online: Gundabad - Exclusive Official Launch Trailer

The upcoming level cap raise will bring Anor close to the game's other servers, with the only expansion still missing being last year's Fate of Gundabad, which has a level cap of 140. Developer Standing Stone Games recently introduced two new legendary servers alongside Anor--the fast-paced Shadowfax server, and more leisurely Treebeard server.

While this week's patch doesn't add any new content for the MMORPG, it includes a number of fixes for recent anniversary-related content, as well as a handful of fixes for the Fate of Gundabad expansion. You can check out the full patch notes, including the details of the new Anor level cap.

Update 32.0.6 Release Notes

Of Special Note:

Anor is nearing Minas Morgul!

The level cap for the server Anor increases to 130 on Wednesday, April 13th, 2022 with the opening of access to Minas Morgul, The War of Three Peaks, and The Blood of Azog.

  • The Legendary Item maximum item level increases to 429 at that time.
  • The Minas Morgul instances will immediately be available up through Tier 5. The Leading the Charge Deeds for these instances will be available through May 12th, 2022.
  • The War of Three Peaks instances will be immediately available through Tier 2, with Tier 5 of those instances becoming available on May 11th, 2022. The War of Three Peaks Leading the Charge Deeds will be available from May 11th, 2022 through June 10th, 2022. The Fall of Khazad-dûm raid will be immediately available through Tier 2, with Tier 5 of the raid becoming available on June 1st, 2022. The Fall of Khazad-dûm raid Leading the Charge Deeds will be available to complete from June 1st, 2022 through June 30th, 2022.

News and Notes:

Item

  • The "Valar 130 Trait Points - Minstrel" item now gives the correct amount of class trait points, and now stacks with previous Valar level boost 120 usage.

Quests and Adventure Areas

  • Anniversary Festival
    • Bee's Big Business
      • Challenge: Flower Power - Players can now complete the Small Fellowship and Fellowship versions of this quest on Legendary worlds.
      • Challenge: Bee's Big Business - Players can now complete the Small Fellowship and Fellowship versions of this Deed on Legendary worlds.
  • Fate of Gundabad
    • The Hiddenhoard of Abnankâra
      • Thrall-lord Dushtalbuk
      • Dushtalbuk's attacks that can Critical Hit now deal 1.25x for a Crit and 1.5x for a Devastate, down from 1.5x and 2x respectively.
      • Dushtalbuk's basic attacks have had their base damage variance lowered from 20% to 10%. Combined with the changes to Critical Hits, this should make his damage output more consistent and less spikey.
    • Heirs of Thyrstath
    • Avalanche - There is now a six second delay before this skill applies after a player is Marked. This should prevent scenarios where players cannot react to the Mark before the skill is applied.
    • Blizzard - There is now a six second delay before this skill applies after a player is Marked. This should prevent scenarios where players cannot react to the Mark before the skill is applied.
    • Aura: Brother's Protection - This aura now applies to each of the Ice-giants.
    • Aura: Brother's Protection - The functionality has been adjusted by Tier, starting at Tier 3. Tier 3 should be slightly easier as a result. On Tier 3, Threkvegg has the Aura. On Tier 4, Threkvegg and Armód have the aura. On Tier 5, Threkvegg, Armód, and Kvethár have the aura.
    • Fangs of the Frost-heart has had its base damage reduced slightly.
  • The translation for "Map of Bree-town" has been corrected in French for the Spring Festival.
  • Several spacing and typos relating to "Thorin's Hall" quests in Mirkwood have been corrected in German.

UI

  • The Legendary Items Reward Track now has a timer displaying the time remaining to claim earned rewards.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

The Lord of the Rings Online
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)