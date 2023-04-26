Lord Of The Rings Online Is Celebrating Its 16th Birthday This Month

The long-running Lord of the Rings Online MMO just celebrated its 16th birthday on April 24, kicking off three weeks of anniversary celebrations. Players can join in by undertaking the Anniversary Scavenger Hunt and Festival Quests, as well as helping to bring about the largest fireworks display ever seen in Bree.

The Scavenger Hunt returns from previous years' anniversary events, taking players through the entire history of the game in a huge series of quests. If players have already started the hunt in previous years, they will be able to pick back up where they left off last time.

A series of special quests are also available during the event, which can be picked up in Bree, the Methel-stage, Thorin's Gate, the Horse Races, and The Party Tree. A number of special event vendors will be popping up through Middle-earth to allow players to pick up goodies for the anniversary, including anniversary items from years past. You can check out the full guide to the anniversary event here, to make sure you don't miss anything.

Despite its age, Lord of the Rings Online is still going strong, with plans for future expansions in the works. It also hit a 10-year player peak on Steam just last year, during the game's 15-year anniversary celebrations.

A new expansion is planned for the second half of this year, which will take players to the southern regions of Middle-earth. A number of gameplay updates including class refreshes will also be implemented throughout the year, with more seasonal events soon to come.