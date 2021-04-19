Lord Of The Rings Online Celebrates 14th Anniversary This Month With Special Bilbo Event

The Lord of the Rings Online celebrates its 14th anniversary this month, and developer Standing Stones Games is marking the occasion with a special event.

A new update, version 29.5, arrives today and adds new content called The Further Adventures of Bilbo Baggins. This is a collection of missions focused around one Hobbit in particular: Bilbo Baggins. These missions are free for VIP members and cost 495 LOTR Points for everyone else. Now through May 9, however, you can use the code SAVEBILBO to play them for free.

Additionally, a celebration event is planned for April 21-May 11. There will be an in-game festival featuring various activities, while players will earn rewards based on how long they have been playing LOTR.

On top of that, LOTRO's VIP-exclusive legendary server is raising its level cap to 105. This means players can check out everything up to the Black Gates of Mordor.

The Lord of the Rings Online was released in 2007 and it has received steady support over the years with numerous paid expansions and free updates. The game switched from a subscription model to free-to-play in 2010 and development on the game shifted from Turbine to Standing Stone Games, which is the current developer of the MMO.

The publisher of the game is Daybreak Games, which was recently acquired by Enad Global 7. During a recent investor presentation, the publisher said The Lord of the Rings Online is planning significant updates in 2022 to piggyback on Amazon's TV show, and this includes potentially bringing the MMO to PS5 and Xbox Series X.

LOTRO won't have as much competition as previous expected, as Amazon recently canceled its own Lord of the Rings MMO due to a contract dispute.