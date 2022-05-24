Lord Of The Rings: Gollum Release Date Announced, And It's One Day Before Rings Of Power

Lord of the Rings fans are in for a busy September.

By on

Comments

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will be released on September 1, developer Daedalic has announced. It arrives that day on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, with a Nintendo Switch version coming later in 2022.

The September 1 release date is just one day before Amazon's Lord of the Rings TV show, The Rings of Power, premieres via Prime Video. September 2 is also the anniversary of J.R.R. Tolkien's death.

Now Playing: The Lord of the Rings: Gollum 7 Things We Learned

Gollum is a story-driven stealth-focused adventure game that is based on the character from J.R.R. Tolkien's acclaimed Middle-earth stories. This game is specifically set during the first chapters of The Fellowship of the Ring, after Gollum loses the Ring to Bilbo.

"Gollum decides to leave the Misty Mountains and embark on a perilous journey that leads him from the dungeons of Barad-dûr to the realm of the Wood-elves in Mirkwood," reads a line from the game's description. "In order to survive the dangers of his journey through Middle-earth, Gollum has to sneak and climb and use all his cunning."

There is also a "split personality" mechanic at play in the game, as Gollum must contend with the struggles of his own mind that bounces between Gollum and Smeagol. What's more, Daedalic teased that "well-known characters" from the books will appear in the game, as well as "new faces."

For more, check out GameSpot's new video above, in which we cover seven things we learned about The Lord of the Rings: Gollum.

